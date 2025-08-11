Why Aamir And Family Are 'Distressed'

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan with Twinkle Khanna in Mela.

Aamir Khan and his family has urged the media to show empathy and not turn a private matter into 'salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip' after the actor's brother Faisal Khan, in an interview, alleged mistreatment by the family.

The statement was issued collectively by Aamir, (sister) Zeenat Tahir Husain, (son) Junaid Khan, (former wife) Reena Datta, (sister) Farhat Datta, (Farhat's husband, who is Reena's brother) Rajiv Datta, (Aamir's former wife) Kiran Rao, (Aamir's brother-in-law, who's married to Nikhat) Santosh Hegde, (Nikhat and Santosh's daughter) Seher Hegde, (Aamir's cousin) Mansoor Khan, (Aamir's sister) Nuzhat Khan, (Nuzhat's son) Imran Khan, (Mansoor's wife) Tina Fonseca, (Mansoor and Tina's children) Zayn Marie Khan and Pablo Khan.

'We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip,' the family members said in the statement.

'We are distressed by Faisal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.'

This comes days after Faisal's interview in which he alleged that Aamir mistreated him, kept him locked in a house for a year, and claimed he suffered from schizophrenia.

Faisal also alleged that he was hospitalised for 20 days in a general ward with alongside individuals with mental health issues. He added that he was cut off from the world and given medicines forcefully.

In the statement, the family said all measures regarding Faisal were taken collectively and in consultation with medical professionals.

'It is important to share that every choice regarding Faisal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family,' it said.

This is not the first time Faisal has spoken against his family.

Aamir had spoken out against his brother in 2007 and had even taken him to court.

Faisal, 58, is best known for his role in the 2000 film Mela, which also featured Aamir and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles. The actor has also been a part of projects such as Border Hindustan Ka and Basti, both released in 2003.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff