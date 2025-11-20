Aaishvary Thackeray-Ahaan Panday Team Up

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aaishvary Thackeray/Instagram

Nishanchi actor Aaishvary Thackeray has signed up to play one of the leads in Yash Raj's new film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Wait, there's more.

He will also compose the music for YRF's next film, Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt.

Apparently, Aditya Chopra spotted Aaishvary's music talent long before the young actor's acting skills became apparent in Anurag Kashyap's film Nishanchi.

Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's grandson and Smita Thackeray's son Aaishvary got good reviews for his debut in a double role in Nishanchi.

Aaishvary's untitled YRF film is an actioner, costarring Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday.

"Aaishvary was not sure his presence would be justified in a film which had Ahaan in it but Adi convinced him. He has taken Aaishvary under his wings," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

Commenting on Aaishvary's rapid progression, Anurag says, "He is a good boy. Very quiet, rarely talks. Adi has been a mentor to him from his early days for music. They never saw him as an actor but now, they do."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff