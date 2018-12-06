2.0 enters the Rs 500 crore club

December 06, 2018 15:08 IST

Karan Johar, who presents the film in Hindi, can't contain his excitement.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 has entered the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide box office.

The most expensive movie to be made in India -- Akshay Kumar, who plays the villain in 2.0, told Rediff.com it cost Rs 510 crores to make -- released on November 29.

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions presents the Hindi version of 2.0, tweeted: 'CREATING HISTORY! #2Point0 continues its stride as a mega blockbuster, collects 500 cr worldwide!'

The film is a sequel of the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran which released in Hindi as Robot.

2.0 earned Rs 20.25 crore on the first day of its release and entered the Rs 100 crore club in 5 days.