'10 Min Into This Glamour Look'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram

'One day to remember how u got ready from movie look in 10 min into this glam look. Ppl don't even understand what all to do in the showbusiness to make it on time @chandiniw we did it,' says Jacqueline Fernandez.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Aditya Dhar gives us a little glimpse of his son as well as 'Vedu ki mummy' Yami Gautam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with sister Shaheen on her birthday and writes, 'Happy birthday my life @shaheenb tbh everything sucks without you .. so happy you exist! Enjoy .. give kiss as you are sitting in front of me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta enjoys the beach life in Abu Dhabi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmine Bhasin pouts as she gets ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh takes a flight to Kolkata, continuing his concert tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

'One of my favorite places to get lost in my house is my kitchen window. Whenever I crave a little me time during a full house, this is where my guests often find me. Sometimes, they even capture moments like this,' shares Plabita Borthakur.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com