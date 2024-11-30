'10 Min Into This Glamour Look'!

Yami with son Vedavid... Alia and Shaheen... Esha's beach life...
'One day to remember how u got ready from movie look in 10 min into this glam look. Ppl don't even understand what all to do in the showbusiness to make it on time @chandiniw we did it,' says Jacqueline Fernandez.
Aditya Dhar gives us a little glimpse of his son as well as 'Vedu ki mummy' Yami Gautam.
Alia Bhatt shares a picture with sister Shaheen on her birthday and writes, 'Happy birthday my life @shaheenb tbh everything sucks without you .. so happy you exist! Enjoy .. give kiss as you are sitting in front of me.'
Esha Gupta enjoys the beach life in Abu Dhabi.
Jasmine Bhasin pouts as she gets ready.
Diljit Dosanjh takes a flight to Kolkata, continuing his concert tour.
'One of my favorite places to get lost in my house is my kitchen window. Whenever I crave a little me time during a full house, this is where my guests often find me. Sometimes, they even capture moments like this,' shares Plabita Borthakur.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com