Your March OTT Watchlist, Right Here

March is turning out to be an interesting month for OTT as several movies and Web series across different languages will make their digital premieres.

A few actors will also be making their screen debut while some films which didn't do well in the theatres would finally be getting their due.

Nadaaniyan

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: March 7

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his screen debut with Nadaaniyan. He will be joined by Khushi Kapoor who has already been seen in The Archies and Loveyapa.

Coming from the house of Karan Johar, the film takes the responsibility of launching Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son alongside Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter.

A romcom drama that is reminiscent to the kind of films that Imran Khan had done earlier in his career (Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys), Nadaaniyan should make for good popcorn entertainment.

Dupahiya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: March 7

For those who liked Panchayat, here comes Dupahiya which seems to be on the same lines.

A story set in a village where a groom's motorcycle (Dupahiya) gets stolen, this one should be a slice of life khatta-meetha entertainer that should reach out to the hinterland as well.

The cast is impressive with Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma coming together.

The Waking Of A Nation

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: March 7

What really happened during Jallianwala Bagh?

Was it an accident, a conspiracy, a retaliation or something far more sinister?

Ram Madhvani's series unearths one of the darkest chapters in Indian history and investigates what happened through the eyes of a lawyer (Taaruk Raina) who takes it upon himself to bring the revelation to the world.

Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni form the principal cast.

Rekhachithram

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: March 7

Directed by Jofin T Chacko, this Malayalam crime thriller revolves around a police officer who rejoins the force after a gambling scandal and wants to unravel a long-unsolved murder case.

The film stars Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan with Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan and Indrans.

Thandel

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: March 7

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film is an action-romantic drama about how Pakistani forces catch a fisherman from Srikakulam in international waters.

Be Happy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: March 14

A few weeks ago Abhishek Bachchan was seen in I Want To Talk which didn't do well at all in theatres but scored better on OTT.

ABJr will now be seen in Be Happy, a made-for-OTT film. A father-daughter tale centred on a dance show, this movie by Director Remo D' Souza has Inayat Verma playing the young one.

Emergency

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: March 17

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency fetched some good reviews but couldn't cover much distance theatrically.

A political drama set around Indira Gandhi, it should do well amongst those who like biopics and historic dramas.

Kanneda

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: March 21

Kanneda (slang for Canada, as prevalent amongst Punjabis) promises a cracker of a drama.

The series picks up from real life headlines and promises to be an edge of the seat entertainer.

Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Aadar Malik, Jasmin Bajwa and Arunoday Singh star.

Fateh

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release date: To Be Decided

Sonu Sood turned director with Fateh and made a stylish action entertainer which had a holds-no-bar approach when it came to brutality and violence.

The film did reasonably well in theatres and now that it's arriving on OTT, it should appeal to that segment of audiences which liked Kill and Marco.

Deva

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: To Be Decided

One of the better films of 2025, Deva unfortunately didn't get its due in the theatres.

Shahid Kapoor did quite well in this slow burner suspense drama with a very different kind of story that requires patient viewing.