'Was Away For 7 Years, But Industry Didn't Forget Me'

'I chose to give priority to my personal life.'

'It's not like I didn't want to act but I guess with certain times in your life, you have to handle certain things.'

'I've had a couple of ups and downs, so I kept taking breaks.'

Chitrangda Singh's spontaneous text to Neeraj Pandey landed her a chunky part in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

She plays a fierce politician named Nibedita Basak in the political thriller, which also features Bengali stalwarts Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee.

"I reach out to people if I hear something exciting is happening. It's not like I have so much work going around all the time," Chitrangda tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

What's the last few days been like since Khakee dropped on Netflix?

Well, I'm still nervous.

I'm still looking out for all the negative reviews.

The good ones are coming but I'm one of those who also want to know what people didn't like.

Overall, I have to say, it's all been very positive.

Not many actors would read negative comments...

For me, both negative and positive are very important. I look out for everything.

Trolling is there, but I don't think all trolls are telling lies.

People have a certain opinion that we may not like.

As an actor, I want to know where I am going wrong or if it wasn't good enough.

IMAGE: Chitrangda in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

I thought your character Nibedita was the most human character in Khakee. She's fighting a good fight, and we also see her moral dilemma when she has to take tough decisions.

What is it about this character that spoke to you?

It is a male-dominated story, right? And then there is this one woman in the middle of it, who, like you said, is the most human character. She's probably the one with the most painful, emotional journey as well.

She's carrying so much pain and yet, she's so strong.

She's beyond me.

What I love about characters is when opposites are at play. You are weak and vulnerable but there's a certain amount of tenacity and persistence about you, whether it's in your thought or in your being.

Nibedita is hung onto that idealism and that hope which keeps her going, even though the adult world breaks her down a bit.

How did you get on board for this show?

I had messaged Neeraj Pandey (the creator of the show) saying that I wanted to work with him.

This was about a month-and-a-half before I got a call back from him.

He said, 'I'm not directing but I've written this show and it is Khakee.'

I liked the idea.

The Bihar Chapter was already there, and the fact that there was Prosenjit and Jeet, and all these stalwarts from Bengal. Plus, Netflix.

There was too many good things in there.

Are you comfortable reaching out to makers for roles?

Absolutely. I have no problem reaching out to people at all.

I reach out to people if I hear something exciting is happening. It's not like I have so much work going around all the time.

It's more like praising their work and giving a compliment.

Also, because people have a short memory in this industry.

IMAGE: Team Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (L-R): Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangda Singh, Aadil Khan, Jeet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Since you play a politician, do you take active interest in politics?

Yes, it does interest me. I am politically aware.

Growing up, we would have discussions with my father. We would always talk about what's going on in politics and the country.

He was in the Army and I suppose that's why the interest.

Even with my brother, there's always been conversation about such things.

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh and Kay Kay Menon in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

You made a sensational debut back in 2005 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. What are your memories from that film?

People remind me of it every now and then. It is amazing!

I was in New York and this girl walked up to me in some mall. She said we are watching Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi for our film appreciation course. It felt great.

I don't think any of us were aware that we were part of something that would be loved so much and become a cult classic. Except Sudhir (Mishra, Director) maybe.

As an actor, I don't think I could have asked for anything better. It is probably my life's best accident. It has given me everything.

After that, you were away from the limelight for some time.

I was away for almost seven years.

I took a break because I had a son and was in a different city. I chose to give priority to my personal life.

It's not like I didn't want to act but I guess with certain times in your life, you have to handle certain things.

I've had a couple of ups and downs, so I kept taking breaks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

As they say about this profession, out of sight is out of mind. How difficult was it to make a comeback?

It wasn't like I wanted to sit at home and take a break.

I love cinema. Maybe I just haven't had a chance to get the kind of work I was looking for or the kind of filmmakers that I would want to work with.

I know there is a perception that she's too choosy. I don't think it's about being choosy. It's about doing good work.

I am thankful people still remember me.

The industry didn't forget me.

You dipped your toes into production with the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma (2018). But that one your only producer credit.

That was a passion project. It's not like I seriously decided to run a production house.

I heard his story and said, oh my God, we've got to make a film about him. He's a real life hero (The film is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh).

I literally wrote myself a 20 pager and put out a visual presentation of what we think the film should be. I pitched it to the studios.

Like I said, I love cinema. So however the medium -- whether it's producing or writing -- I'd always want to do it.

Even now, there are two projects I'm very excited about.

I am producing something. And there's a series that I've co-written.

Of course, acting comes first.

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh and Arjun Rampal in Inkaar.

Out of all the characters you have played so far, which one is your personal favourite?

The one that I played in Inkaar.

That character is probably 70 per cent me.

Maya was so modern, emotional and grounded.

Also, so opposite.

She was in love. She was so strong but yet, so weak for the same man.

That's who we are as people.

Do you think you have been typecast in certain uber stylish, modern woman roles?

That's something you have to keep fighting.

Every actor faces this.

You do action for too long and they're like, oh a good action hero.

You hope that some filmmaker will see you in a different light.

I don't think anybody would have seen me doing Aao Raja (the song from Gabbar Is Back) but Bhansali sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who produced the film) saw me like that. Before that, it was Farah (Khan, Producer) for Joker.

Even for Desi Boyz, I don't know how Rohit (Dhawan, Director) thought of me.

I feel like every actor waits for a filmmaker to think out of the box and push the boundaries a bit.

IMAGE: Team Housefull 5. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

What kind of roles are you looking for at this juncture of your career?

I'd love to do comedy.

I'd love to do action.

My God, I'd love to do action! That would be really something.

What's next for you?

A Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai 2 with Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). We've just finished shooting for that.

Then. the full-on commercial, masala film Housefull 5. It is releasing in June.