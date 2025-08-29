HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Zero-Dep Policy: A Must for Car Owners

Zero-Dep Policy: A Must for Car Owners

By Amit Kumar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 29, 2025 12:13 IST

x

Zero depreciation cover ensures that the insurer pays the full replacement cost of parts such as bumpers, headlamps, side mirrors, and plastic fittings.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Moose Photos/Pexels.com
 

Many car owners assume that a comprehensive insurance policy will take care of all expenses in case of an accident.

In practice, however, insurers deduct the depreciated value of parts before settling claims.

This is where a zero-depreciation (zero-dep) cover makes a difference, ensuring minimal out-of-pocket costs.

  • You can post your insurance related questions HERE

What is zero-depreciation cover?

This cover ensures that the insurer pays the full replacement cost of parts such as bumpers, headlamps, side mirrors, and plastic fittings.

For example, without zero-dep cover, a damaged bumper worth Rs 10,000 may fetch only Rs 5,000 from the insurer after depreciation.

With the cover, the entire Rs 10,000 is reimbursed.

Points to note before buying

While zero-dep cover offers greater protection, it comes with certain conditions:

  • It is usually available for cars up to five years old (some insurers extend to seven years)
  • Most policies limit the number of zero dep claims per year
  • Premiums are higher, typically 10-20 per cent more than a standard policy
  • It does not cover routine wear and tear, engine damage, tyres, or batteries
  • Deductibles under the base policy still apply
  • You can post your insurance related questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Amit Kumar
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Motor Insurance Growth Slows Amid Weak Vehicle Sales
Motor Insurance Growth Slows Amid Weak Vehicle Sales
Car Owners, Know About PAYD Insurance
Car Owners, Know About PAYD Insurance
How To Avoid Motor Insurance Claim...
How To Avoid Motor Insurance Claim...
Don't Restart Stalled Vehicle In A Flood
Don't Restart Stalled Vehicle In A Flood
7 add-ons to make the most of your car insurance
7 add-ons to make the most of your car insurance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Aloo Shak: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 3

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

VIDEOS

Japanese Artist Plans Unique Welcome for PM Modi in Tokyo2:48

Japanese Artist Plans Unique Welcome for PM Modi in Tokyo

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'2:59

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'

PM Modi lands in Tokyo ahead of SCO summit1:39

PM Modi lands in Tokyo ahead of SCO summit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV