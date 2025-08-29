Zero-Dep Policy: A Must for Car Owners

Zero depreciation cover ensures that the insurer pays the full replacement cost of parts such as bumpers, headlamps, side mirrors, and plastic fittings.

Many car owners assume that a comprehensive insurance policy will take care of all expenses in case of an accident.

In practice, however, insurers deduct the depreciated value of parts before settling claims.

This is where a zero-depreciation (zero-dep) cover makes a difference, ensuring minimal out-of-pocket costs.

What is zero-depreciation cover?

For example, without zero-dep cover, a damaged bumper worth Rs 10,000 may fetch only Rs 5,000 from the insurer after depreciation.

With the cover, the entire Rs 10,000 is reimbursed.

Points to note before buying

While zero-dep cover offers greater protection, it comes with certain conditions:

It is usually available for cars up to five years old (some insurers extend to seven years)

Most policies limit the number of zero dep claims per year

Premiums are higher, typically 10-20 per cent more than a standard policy

It does not cover routine wear and tear, engine damage, tyres, or batteries

Deductibles under the base policy still apply

