You Are Going Through A Quarter Life Crisis If...

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Young people between the ages of 23 and 35 often experience uncertainty about their career.

You'll begin by focusing on the positive jobs that are abundant and you will eventually find one but then, out of nowhere, you start to question whether this is even what you want to do with your life.

This phenomenon is referred to as a 'quarter life crisis'.

Key Points A quarter life career crisis is a period of career self-doubt, often affecting professionals aged 23 to 35.

It occurs when career expectations clash with workplace realities such as slow growth and burnout.

Seeing peer getting promotions, start a company or moving abroad can deepen the feeling of falling behind.

Experts say the phase can prompt reflection and realignment of career goals.

What is a quarter life crisis?

A quarter life crisis refer to periods when people experience significant self-doubt, confusion or anxiety about their professional careers.

It is becoming increasingly common due to an ever-changing job market that is driven by social media, comparisons and quickly changing job requirements.

The quarter life career crisis sets in when an individual begins to question their current employment status.

How is a quarter life crisis different from mid-life crisis?

This type of career crisis is different from a mid-life crisis; in the latter, an employee generally goes through a physical/biological aging process along with legacy-driven work experiences.

quarter life career crises are often caused by a lack of direction.

Another contributor to this crisis is the discrepancy between the expectations of individuals entering the workforce -- they look at career development, purpose and financial gain -- and their employment experiences like slow career development, office politics and a sense of burnout.

The warning signs of a quarter life crisis

During this time, many people struggle with feelings of restlessness and insecurity and feeling stuck.

Many young professionals experience a strong sense of having fallen behind especially when they see other people their age posting pictures of promotions, starting businesses or moving abroad.

Even if you have been doing well in your career, you can feel disconnected from your work.

You will likely feel reduced motivation to work, reduced engagement with your job, frequent thoughts of wanting to change jobs and the urge to 'start over.'

Many people spend time thinking about changing careers, going back to school for a higher degree or starting their own freelance business but with no specific plan of action in place.

This quarter life crisis is not necessarily a sign of failure; many times, it is a longing to be aligned with oneself (skills, values, lifestyle and long-term career goals).

Professionals may encounter many challenges during their quarter life career crisis; the biggest one could arise from having to choose between too many options, including side-hustles and creator economy careers.

Self-worth in a high-performing society is often dependent on employment status. Therefore, experiencing unemployment or dissatisfaction with work can result in doubting one's ability to perform.

Additionally, many people going through a quarter life career crisis may feel so exhausted after working long hours, or due to the inability to grow professionally, coupled with the stress that is a part of the workaholic culture we live in, that they will most likely not have the time to reflect.

Burnout can present itself as boredom and/or dissatisfaction, making finding the cause of the feeling challenging.

A quarter life career crisis urges you to take a good look at yourself and determine what your potential and values are in relation to work.

You may treat it as a positive sign as it nudges you to rethink and rebuild your career.

Initially, a quarter life crisis may be discomforting.

But if you choose to be more intentional about your professional growth, this particular phase may create a more rewarding, purposeful career for you.

The quarter life career crisis should provide you with a clearer view of your current career opportunity and -- as a result of the time you have taken to reflect -- and plan better for your future.