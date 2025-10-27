Yoga Isn't Enough For A Healthy...

To achieve optimal heart and arterial health, the evidence suggests that yoga should be paired with more vigorous, structured exercise that elevates heart rate and stimulates consistent improvements in vascular function.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

If yoga is your only form of exercise, you may be missing a critical component when it comes to complete fitness.

A study published in Advances In Integrative Medicine (external link) suggests that a more balanced approach is needed for long-term health.

While yoga's benefits for flexibility, balance and mental calm are undeniable, the study indicates it may not provide the consistent cardiovascular advantages necessary for overall health.

When it comes to your heart, yoga alone may not be enough

A healthy vascular system is fundamental to one's wellbeing.

For optimal cardiovascular health, blood vessels -- the body's transport network for blood and oxygen -- must remain flexible and responsive. Poor vascular function can lead to hypertension, heart disease and clotting disorders.

Researchers conducted a comprehensive examination of yoga's effects on vital vascular markers, comparing them with other structured exercises including Pilates, Tai Chi and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

The finding is clear: Conventional exercise is demonstrably more reliable and consistent when it comes to enhancing arterial flexibility and improving blood vessel function in sedentary individuals.

The study found that cardiovascular benefits from yoga were often inconsistent and variable. Importantly, any notable improvements in vascular markers appeared predominantly in older and middle-aged adults who may have had greater baseline impairment.

Younger individuals did not show the same improvement in key measures like arterial stiffness reduction.

The need for a vigorous, balanced regimen

Yoga has immense cultural significance and accessibility. Its gentle nature makes it especially suitable for older adults or those unable to safely participate in more vigorous, high-impact activities.

The researchers emphasise that any physical movement is decidedly better than a sedentary lifestyle, which poses a serious threat to vascular health.

However, the data strongly supports a balanced approach.

For individuals seeking to maximise long-term cardiovascular resilience and counteract the effects of sedentary modern life, yoga should be incorporated as a valuable component within a broader, more dynamic fitness routine rather than being the exclusive physical activity.

To achieve optimal heart and arterial health, the evidence suggests that yoga should be paired with more vigorous, structured exercise that elevates heart rate and stimulates consistent improvements in vascular function.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.