World Health Day: 10 Tips For First-Time Moms

Writing your thoughts in a journal, listening to music or doing deep breathing exercises will do wonders for the mental well-being of new mothers, says Dr Kaishreen Khan, consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Being a new mom is a beautiful experience. But it can also be overwhelming.

A newborn brings along love, joy and many challenges. While trying to cope with breastfeeding, diaper changes, routine visits to the doctor and a change in their sleep routine, new mothers often neglect their health.

While everyone is busy taking care of the newborn, who is taking care of the new mother?

Being proactive is the need of the hour.

Prioritising your personal well-being and taking care of yourself is not selfish; it's essential. New moms should pay attention to their health without neglecting themselves.

The focus for World Health Day this year is to create awareness around maternal and newborn health.

These are 10 expert-backed habits to prioritise the health of new moms while also caring for their baby.

1. Your body needs rest too

It is a known fact that your sleep routine will be compromised after the birth of your baby.

However, as a new mom, take charge of your health as your body needs rest to heal and recover.

Try sleeping when your baby naps, even if it's just for 20 minutes.

If your night sleep is broken, power naps during the day can help to manage fatigue and irritation.

Lack of sleep can make you feel frustrated and groggy.

Don't hesitate to ask your partner, family or a friend for help so you can catch up on sleep while the family takes care of the baby for some time.

2. Switch to a balanced, nutritious diet

As a new mom, your body needs more energy and nutrients, especially if you are breastfeeding a baby.

Focus on eating healthy home-cooked meals loaded with proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats.

Opt for snacks like nuts, fruits or yogurt.

Avoid samosas, namkeens, chips and sugary treats.

Don't skip your meals

If your schedule is tight, try eating smaller meals more often to avoid acidity.

3. Hydration is crucial

Try to drink at least three litres of water per day to flush out toxins from the body.

Keep a bottle of water with you when you are breastfeeding the baby.

In the summer months, you can have herbal teas, cucumber and watermelon.

4. Exercise daily

You may be recovering from your surgery or other birth-related scars.

Remember to take it slow and start with light exercises under the supervision of an expert. Do not start with intense workouts.

It is advisable to stretch, go for a short walk or do yoga after consulting your doctor.

Exercising daily will also help you reduce stress and stay calm.

5. Don't hesitate to ask for help

Whether it's feeding or the baby or cleaning the house, don't hesitate or feel embarrassed to seek help.

You can ask your partner or family members to play with the baby and, in the meantime, finish your chores.

Doing so will help you to take a break from the daily erratic schedule and avoid feeling burnt out.

6. Don't ignore mental well-being

It's normal for new mothers to feel tired, emotional or even anxious.

Open up to your partner, a friend or a counsellor about how you feel.

Writing your thoughts in a journal, listening to music or doing for deep breathing exercises will do wonders for your mental well-being.

7. Don't miss regular health check-ups and follow-ups

Newborns can be overwhelming but that is no excuse to ignore your regular health appointments.

Keep track of your postnatal appointments, get your tests done on time and follow your doctor's advice.

8. Spend time on yourself

It is important that you take out at least one hour for yourself in a day.

You can read a book, paint, pray, listen to music or sip your tea in silence.

Do whatever brings you joy and peace.

This 'me time' will help you reconnect with yourself.

9. Join a support group

If you are a new mom, find and join a support group where you can connect with other moms.

You can share experiences, learn from others and help each other navigate through this critical phase.

10. Pay attention to any changes in your body

Report any symptoms of pain or swelling to the doctor and seek timely help.

Avoid taking any medication on your own.

Be alert and attentive when it comes to your health. Do not suffer in silence.

Start with small baby steps.

As a new mom, you will have to take care of yourself just like you care for your baby.

These simple habits will help you stay happy and healthy in the long run.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.