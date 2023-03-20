News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Chasing Happiness? Let Our Experts Help

Chasing Happiness? Let Our Experts Help

By rediffGURUS
March 20, 2023 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kindly note this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
  • 'I want to be happy with whatever life has given me. But I only find myself being unhappy. How do I change that?'
  • 'I am unhappy at work...'
  • 'Talking to girls makes me nervous. And the fact that I can't makes me unhappy.'
  • 'When I look at other people and I look at myself, I feel I am far behind and because of that I am never happy.'
  • 'My in-laws are so mean, they find fault in everything I do. How can I be happy?'
  • 'My parents ignore me. It is the biggest cause of unhappiness in my life.'
  • 'My relationship is not going well. I can't remember the last time I was happy with him.'
  • 'Everyone around me has a partner and I am single. How can I be happy the way I am?'
  • 'My friends don't understand me and it makes me unhappy...'
  • 'I'm struggling in life and can't remember the last time I was happy.'

Happiness can be found in the smallest things. Yet, it is the one thing that we always struggle to find.

Let our experts help.

Share your problems with:

Choose the expert you need.

Relationship Gurus: Anu Krishna, Dr Ashish Sehgal, Kanchan Rai, Pooja Khera, Ravi Mittal, Shalini Singh, Love Guru, Mohit Arora.

Child and Parenting Gurus: Dr Aarti Bakshi, Aruna Agarwal.

HR Gurus: Mayank Rautela, Virender Kapoor, R P Yadav, Nitin Sathe, Khevna Shah.

Poocho! Life Change Karo.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
rediffGURUS
COMMENT
Print this article
10 Steps To Make Happiness A Habit
10 Steps To Make Happiness A Habit
10 Daily Habits To Be HAPPY
10 Daily Habits To Be HAPPY
'I don't feel happy. Please help'
'I don't feel happy. Please help'
When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine
When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Sara's Scenic Road Trip
Sara's Scenic Road Trip
'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'
'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'

More like this

What Happiness Means To Hema Malini

What Happiness Means To Hema Malini

10 Tips To Manage Stress And Be Positive

10 Tips To Manage Stress And Be Positive

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances