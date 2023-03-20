Chasing Happiness? Let Our Experts Help

- 'I want to be happy with whatever life has given me. But I only find myself being unhappy. How do I change that?'
- 'I am unhappy at work...'
- 'Talking to girls makes me nervous. And the fact that I can't makes me unhappy.'
- 'When I look at other people and I look at myself, I feel I am far behind and because of that I am never happy.'
- 'My in-laws are so mean, they find fault in everything I do. How can I be happy?'
- 'My parents ignore me. It is the biggest cause of unhappiness in my life.'
- 'My relationship is not going well. I can't remember the last time I was happy with him.'
- 'Everyone around me has a partner and I am single. How can I be happy the way I am?'
- 'My friends don't understand me and it makes me unhappy...'
- 'I'm struggling in life and can't remember the last time I was happy.'
Happiness can be found in the smallest things. Yet, it is the one thing that we always struggle to find.
Let our experts help.
Share your problems with:
Choose the expert you need.
Relationship Gurus: Anu Krishna, Dr Ashish Sehgal, Kanchan Rai, Pooja Khera, Ravi Mittal, Shalini Singh, Love Guru, Mohit Arora.
Child and Parenting Gurus: Dr Aarti Bakshi, Aruna Agarwal.
HR Gurus: Mayank Rautela, Virender Kapoor, R P Yadav, Nitin Sathe, Khevna Shah.
Poocho! Life Change Karo.