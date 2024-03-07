Woman I Admire: 'I have not seen heaven, only my mother'

We asked you, dear readers, to tell us about the woman who inspires you the most.

Tauseef M Quasim tells us about the woman who inspires him every day: His Mother.

As a longstanding reader, I find solace in the ritual of perusing your articles each morning, akin to opening a window to the world.

Among the columns I cherish, there is one that holds a special place in my heart.

However, today's task weighs heavy upon me as I must pen words not of joy but of sorrow, not of celebration but of lamentation, for I am compelled to write about my beloved mother.

A year ago, our family suffered a profound loss with the passing of my father, who had long been the stalwart pillar upon which we leaned. In the wake of his departure, my mother, a septuagenarian burdened with numerous trials, emerged as an emblem of unwavering fortitude.

Despite the weight of her years and the multitude of challenges she faces, my mother steadfastly refuses to succumb to despair. Instead, she stands resolute, a beacon of strength for her children.

Though I reside far from India and can only visit her once a year, the distance between us does not diminish the admiration and reverence I hold for her.

Indeed, I am convinced that she is the epitome of resilience, not solely because she is my mother, but because she embodies the resolute spirit of womanhood.

Through the medium of Rediff, I find myself compelled to articulate the intensity of my emotions, to offer a glimpse into the profound impact my mother has had on my life. In doing so, I am reminded of the moving words of Munnawar Rana:

Chalti phirti hui aankhon se azaan dekhi hai,

Mainne jannat to nahin dekhi, Maa dekhi hai.

Translated, it reads:

I have seen the call to prayer with my own eyes;

I have not beheld heaven, only my mother.

With heartfelt gratitude

Sonu

Tauseef M Quasim, UAE

Age: 39

