HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Wipro Slows Fresher Hiring

Wipro Slows Fresher Hiring

By Avik Das, Business Standard
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 09:19 IST

x

'We do not want a situation where we onboard people and have challenges of deployment.'

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters
 

Wipro added just 612 employees in the fourth quarter, as companies continue to tread cautiously on large-scale hiring.

With ongoing uncertainties expected to persist in the near term, the IT services major's net headcount addition for the full financial year stood at 1,032.

Voluntary attrition inched up 15 per cent, up from 14.2 per cent in the previous year.

The net utilisation, excluding trainees, declined to 84.6 per cent from 86.9 per cent.

Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil noted that there remains room for improving utilisation in the current low-demand environment.

The company has hired about 12,000 from campuses in the previous financial year.

However, it declined to specify hiring targets for the current year, citing a continued slowdown in recruitment due to project ramp-downs and cancellations that are expected to further impact hiring.

"We will see how the environment pans out and keep a close look at what is happening. We do not want a situation where we onboard people and have challenges of deployment," Govil said.

On the issue of engineering graduates' salary languishing at Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per annum, he said it was an issue of supply and demand.

"It's not a very Wipro-centric issue. It is a market-driven issue," Govil said.

"I can only say that any level in the organisation will always get competitive compensation. As things change, we will also change it."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Avik Das, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'How Am I Supposed To Get A Job?'
'How Am I Supposed To Get A Job?'
'Hiring In IT Services, GCCs 30% Higher'
'Hiring In IT Services, GCCs 30% Higher'
'Industry Bullish About Hiring Freshers'
'Industry Bullish About Hiring Freshers'
Specialised skills to push growth in IT fresher hiring
Specialised skills to push growth in IT fresher hiring
IT Firms Shift To Off-Campus Hiring
IT Firms Shift To Off-Campus Hiring

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 2

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta says she's 'training hard' for the big stage5:44

Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta says she's 'training hard'...

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held deliberations1:10

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held...

Uorfi Javed turns heads in a bold red outfit in Bandra1:52

Uorfi Javed turns heads in a bold red outfit in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD