Wipro Slows Fresher Hiring

'We do not want a situation where we onboard people and have challenges of deployment.'

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Wipro added just 612 employees in the fourth quarter, as companies continue to tread cautiously on large-scale hiring.

With ongoing uncertainties expected to persist in the near term, the IT services major's net headcount addition for the full financial year stood at 1,032.

Voluntary attrition inched up 15 per cent, up from 14.2 per cent in the previous year.

The net utilisation, excluding trainees, declined to 84.6 per cent from 86.9 per cent.

Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil noted that there remains room for improving utilisation in the current low-demand environment.

The company has hired about 12,000 from campuses in the previous financial year.

However, it declined to specify hiring targets for the current year, citing a continued slowdown in recruitment due to project ramp-downs and cancellations that are expected to further impact hiring.

"We will see how the environment pans out and keep a close look at what is happening. We do not want a situation where we onboard people and have challenges of deployment," Govil said.

On the issue of engineering graduates' salary languishing at Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per annum, he said it was an issue of supply and demand.

"It's not a very Wipro-centric issue. It is a market-driven issue," Govil said.

"I can only say that any level in the organisation will always get competitive compensation. As things change, we will also change it."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com