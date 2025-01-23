'Hiring In IT Services, GCCs 30% Higher'

'A major IT services firm that previously had a demand of 1,000 to 2,000 employees now requires 7,000 to 8,000 -- a sizeable jump from the previous quarter.'

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy geralt/Pixabay.com

After two years of sluggish hiring, Indian engineering colleges are witnessing a strong placement season, with major information technology services firms ramping up recruitment for 2025-2026 (FY26).

Overall, hiring in IT services and global capability centres (GCCs) for 2023-2024 (FY24) through 2024-2025 (FY25) is projected to be 30 per cent higher than the previous year, said HirePro, an artificial intelligence-powered recruitment automation firm.

The IT services sector is expected to remain strong for the next seven to eight months, suggesting a robust hiring trend for FY26 through 2026-2027.

"Overall, hiring in IT services and GCCs for FY24-25 is projected to be 30 per cent higher than the previous year.

"IT services firms will outpace GCCs in hiring, having largely paused recruitment for the past 18 to 24 months," said S Pasupathi, chief operating officer, HirePro.

Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro have announced ambitious hiring plans, signalling a revival in campus placements.

TCS has announced aggressive hiring, targeting 40,000 or more fresh graduates, while Infosys plans to recruit 20,000 freshers.

HCLTech has committed to hiring 10,000 candidates, and Wipro has said it will hire 2,500 to 3,000 students quarterly from campuses.

Placement numbers on the rise

Commenting on the improving hiring trends, V Samuel Rajkumar, director (career development centre) at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), said, "Last year, we placed about 7,600 students -- covering about 85 per cent of the campus -- through 871 companies.

"As of now, we have 485 companies participating and have already placed 9,000 students."

The increase in hiring is being driven by both IT services firms and GCCs.

"Also, 50 per cent of the offers are coming from GCCs. Across VIT's four campuses, 14,000 students have applied for placements," the VIT executive added.

VIT said hiring this year has doubled compared to 2024, and the university has already exceeded its net hiring numbers.

Campus hiring for the IT services industry typically runs from July to January, with IT services recruitment peaking between August and February.

"For FY26, hiring is already completed, with only absorption remaining. Most IT firms initially took a wait-and-watch approach, but those that started early have completed 70 to 80 per cent of their hiring," said Pasupathi.

In the past few months, he said there has been a spike in demand for campus freshers.

"A major IT services firm that previously had a demand of 1,000 to 2,000 employees now requires 7,000 to 8,000 -- a sizeable jump from the previous quarter," he added.

Despite the optimism, some companies remain cautious due to past difficulties in absorbing students. However, hiring has surged in the last quarter.

Another placement executive of an engineering college noted that placement seasons are now extending throughout the year.

"Many public sector undertakings and technology firms prefer to hire between January and May. Many are opting for in-time hiring," he added.

While hiring numbers have surged, salary levels have remained relatively stable.

Entry-level salaries in IT services range between Rs 360,000 and Rs 400,000 per annum, while GCCs offer higher packages, averaging Rs 600,000 per annum.

With strong hiring sentiment and increasing campus placements, the job market for engineering graduates in India is on a positive trajectory, marking a strong comeback after two years of uncertainty.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com