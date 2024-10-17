Specialised skills to drive 20-25% growth in IT fresher hiring

Fresher hiring, which has been subdued as Indian information technology (IT) services firms scaled back their recruitment, is set for a turnaround.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The IT sector’s fresher hiring is expected to rise by 20-25 per cent for 2024-25 (FY25).

Additionally, the global capability centres are projected to boost their fresher hiring by 40 per cent compared to last year, according to a TeamLease Digital analysis.

The analysis also highlights that the increase in hiring is driven by a focus on specialised skills catering to segments like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics.

TeamLease added that this emphasis on skills spans experience levels.

TeamLease Digital’s insights reveal that the demand for data-related roles has surged due to the rising prominence of AI, ML, and automation skills.

This trend is particularly evident in the sizeable increase in job postings for data scientists, with nearly 69 per cent mentioning ML skills in 2024.

Skills in natural language processing have also gained traction, with demand jumping from 5 per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025, indicating a broad industry shift towards AI-driven solutions.

Moreover, there is a growing need for skills such as Python programming, ethical hacking, penetration testing, Agile Scrum Master, AWS Security, and JavaScript, reflecting the evolving landscape of tech hiring.

Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer of TeamLease Digital, said, “The tech industry continues to transform rapidly.

"To stay ahead, companies must align their talent strategies with technological advancements, particularly in AI and Cloud computing.

"Investing in upskilling programmes is not just a choice but a necessity, enabling professionals to remain competitive in this dynamic environment.

"This alignment will be crucial for fostering sustainable growth and innovation in the coming years.”

This trend is echoed in recent commentary from industry players like Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCLTech.

Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer at TCS, mentioned during an analyst call following the second quarter (Q2) FY25 results that the firm is doubling its intake of higher-cadre trainees.

“Our current trainee hiring is segmented with differential compensation for each segment.

"This year, we have more than doubled our intake of higher-cadre trainees,” Lakkad noted on the call.

HCLTech also announced that its campus hiring will focus on specialisation rather than sheer numbers.

This will be the emphasis for 2025-26, for which the company has already begun its campus recruitment process, a focus that has been ongoing for the past 12 months as well.

“When we talk of specialisation, this applies to freshers as well.

"If you look back, in the past 12 months, the freshers we have onboarded come from diverse backgrounds.

"Today, we are increasingly finding that students are specialising in data and AI.

"Some of these disciplines attract substantial skills, enabling them to transition to project mode very quickly,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer of HCLTech, in a media briefing after the Q2FY25 results were announced.

The emphasis on specialisation also means that salaries for freshers in these categories will be higher than average.

For instance, Sundararajan noted that a fresher selected for the company’s product business can expect compensation nearly four times the standard headline figure.

Those specialising in data can receive compensation two to three times higher than the usual offer.

The TeamLease analysis also noted that this specialised focus is evident in mid-level to senior-level hiring.

Demand for mid-level roles demonstrates stability, with consistent needs for project managers, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts.

Salaries in these roles have increased by 7.89 per cent to 10.2 per cent compared to 2023-24, reflecting the market’s need for professionals who can effectively manage and optimise business operations.

Senior management roles are seeing a 21 per cent rise in demand since last year, owing to the strategic importance of expertise in data engineering, product management, and DevOps, with salary increases ranging from 6.54 per cent to 10.8 per cent.

The rapid migration to Cloud infrastructures has further driven hiring in roles related to Cloud engineering, development, and architecture.

Organisations continue to prioritise platform-specific certifications, particularly in AWS and Microsoft Azure, as these credentials are increasingly viewed as essential for tech professionals.

By FY25, India is expected to require over 2 million Cloud professionals to support the accelerated adoption of Cloud technologies across various sectors.