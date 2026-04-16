Will Your Retirement Money Last?

A systematic withdrawal plan doesn't drain wealth, poor planning does. Ramalingam Kalirajan explains the truth behind systematic withdrawal plans

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

You've spent years -- maybe decades -- building your investment corpus.

But once retirement begins, new questions take over:

How do you actually use this money without running out of it?

Will regular withdrawals slowly drain everything you've built?

Or can your money continue to grow even as you spend it?

This is where a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) enters the picture.

But despite its simplicity, it's often misunderstood -- and sometimes feared.

Let's break the myth and understand what truly determines whether your money lasts.

1. What is an SWP and how does it work?

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) is essentially the reverse of a SIP.

Instead of investing regularly, you withdraw a fixed amount from your mutual fund investments at regular intervals -- usually monthly.

Think of it as your retirement salary, generated from your own accumulated wealth.

Simple. Predictable. Flexible.

But here's the concern most investors have: 'If I keep withdrawing every month, won't my money eventually run out?'

2. Why retirees fear running out of money

This fear is completely valid.

After all, during your working years:

Money flows into your portfolio

In retirement, money flows out

It feels like a one-way street.

But what most investors miss is this: your remaining corpus doesn't stop working just because you've started withdrawing.

3. The power of compounding -- before and after retirement

Let's understand this with a simple journey.

Imagine you invested consistently for years and built a sizeable corpus.

During the accumulation phase, compounding does the heavy lifting -- your returns generate more returns.

Now here's the surprising part:

Compounding doesn't stop in retirement

Even when you start withdrawing, a portion of your money goes out

The remaining portion continues to grow

This creates a balance between withdrawals and growth.

4. Can your money grow even while you withdraw?

Yes -- and this is where most misconceptions lie.

If your investments earn returns (say 6-8% in relatively stable instruments), and your withdrawal rate is reasonable, your corpus doesn't deplete as quickly as expected.

In fact:

You withdraw regularly

The remaining corpus continues earning returns

The overall decline is slower than most people assume

This is why many retirees are surprised to see that their portfolio still holds significant value years later.

5. What actually determines SWP success

An SWP doesn't fail randomly. It follows math.

Its success depends on three key factors:

i. Size of your corpus: The larger your starting corpus, the more sustainable your withdrawals.

ii. Withdrawal rate: Are you withdrawing 4% annually -- or 10%? The higher the withdrawal, the faster the depletion.

iii. Rate of return: Even in retirement, your investments should generate modest returns to support longevity.

It's not the SWP that decides your future -- it's how these three factors interact.

6. Real-Life SWP Scenarios: When Does Your Money Last (and When It Doesn't)?

Let's move beyond theory and look at how SWPs actually behave under different situations.

Because ultimately, the question is simple: will your money last as long as you do?

Case Study 1: Well-Planned Retirement (Money Outlives You)

Investment phase: Rs 10,000/month for 20 years

Expected return: 13%

Final corpus: ~Rs 1 crore

Withdrawal phase:

Monthly SWP: Rs 50,000

Return during retirement: 7%

Even after withdrawing Rs 50,000 every month for 20 years:

Total withdrawn: Rs 1.2 crore

Remaining corpus: ~Rs 1.33 Crores

Insight: The corpus – which remains after you withdraw Rs 50,000 every month -- continues to generate returns, allowing withdrawals without exhausting capital quickly.

Case Study 2: Underprepared Corpus (Money Runs Out Early)

Investment phase: Rs 10,000/month for 10 years

Expected return: 12%

Final corpus: ~Rs 23 lakhs

Withdrawal phase: Monthly SWP: Rs 50,000

Outcome: Corpus gets exhausted in ~5-6 years

Insight: The withdrawal demand is too high relative to the corpus.

The plan was flawed from the start.

Case Study 3: Conservative Withdrawal Strategy (Maximum Stability)

Retirement corpus: Rs 80 lakhs

Monthly SWP: Rs 30,000

Return during retirement: 7%

Outcome: Corpus lasts 25+ years.

Significant balance still remains at the end.

Insight: Lower withdrawal rates dramatically increase portfolio longevity.

Case Study 4: Idle Money (The Real Risk)

Corpus: Rs 80 lakhs

Parked in savings account (3-4% return)

Monthly withdrawal: Rs 50,000

Outcome: Corpus runs out in ~12 years

Insight: The biggest risk isn't SWP -- it's letting your money sit idle without growth.

The Pattern You Should Notice

Across all scenarios, one thing becomes clear: SWP doesn't destroy wealth. Poor planning does.

A strong corpus + reasonable withdrawal = sustainability

A weak corpus + aggressive withdrawal = depletion

7. When an SWP can fail

An SWP can run into trouble under specific conditions:

Insufficient corpus: You simply didn't accumulate enough

High withdrawal needs: Lifestyle demands exceed portfolio capacity

Low or zero returns: Money parked in idle accounts loses to inflation

Poor planning: No alignment between goals and investments

In such cases, the issue isn't the withdrawal strategy. It's the mismatch between expectations and preparation.

8. How to calculate the right retirement corpus?

Here's where real financial planning begins.

Instead of asking: 'How much can I withdraw?'

Ask: 'How much do I need every month?'

Then work backwards:

Monthly income requirement

Number of years in retirement

Expected returns

Inflation and taxes

This reverse calculation helps you estimate the ideal corpus needed for financial independence.

9. The role of asset allocation in retirement

Should your entire retirement corpus remain in equity?

Not quite.

As retirement approaches, a gradual shift toward more stable assets becomes important:

Debt mutual funds

Short-duration funds

Hybrid allocations

Why? Because stability matters more than aggressive growth at this stage.

At the same time, keeping a small equity exposure helps your portfolio outpace inflation over the long term.

10. Taxes and their impact on withdrawals

SWPs are not entirely tax-free.

Withdrawals from mutual funds are subject to capital gains tax, depending on the type of fund and holding period.

However:

Equity funds offer annual exemptions

Tax applies only on gains, not the entire withdrawal

Efficient structuring can reduce tax impact

Which means your post-tax income can still remain sustainable if planned well.

11. The golden rule: Match income with corpus

Here's the most important takeaway: An SWP works beautifully when your withdrawals are aligned with your corpus.

It fails when:

You expect too much from too little

Or build too little for what you expect

In other words:

The problem is rarely the withdrawal.

It's the starting point.

12. Final takeaway: Is SWP safe for retirement?

So, will an SWP drain your retirement savings?

No -- if your plan is sound.

Your money doesn't sit idle. It continues to grow, even as you withdraw from it.

The real risk lies in:

Underestimating your needs

Overestimating your corpus

Ignoring long-term planning

Get those right and an SWP can provide not just income -- but peace of mind.

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company.