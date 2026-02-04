Will MBA In Dubai Earn Over Rs 18 LPA?

If you want to settle abroad, it would be advisable to do an MBA from abroad, recommends rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, a CAT expert and founder of Patrick100.

Every year thousands of students from India travel abroad to pursue an MBA in the hope of better exposure, and career opportunities.

What is the minimum requirement to study MBA at a top international university?

Which are some of the top ranked MBA courses and colleges to study abroad?

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza is the founder of Patrick100.

Along with his wife Rochelle, he trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

Here, he counsels students and parents on how to pick the right MBA course.

Anonymous: I am a BPharm graduate (batch of 2024) from MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, but after completing my BPharm, I did not get any industrial experience or a good job.

It even seems like I have lost interest in the pharma field, but I want to pursue an MBA and settle abroad.

Can you please recommend countries that accept MBA in Healthcare graduates from India?

Also, is an MBA in healthcare better than a Pharma MBA?

Can you suggest some courses that can create interest are most welcome because I have completely lost interest working with pharmaceutical companies.

Moreover, I am doing a medical coding course right now. How can that course be helpful for me, and are there any abroad opportunities in medical coding?

If you want to settle abroad, it would be advisable to do MBA from abroad.

Identify the country you want to settle and check the courses available in that country that suits you.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Goa Institute of Management (GIM) and SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), are some colleges you can look for.

You will have to write entrance exams for the same.

Sundram: My brother completed MBBS from Kyrgyzstan, but he did not pass the FMGE exam.

Can he do an MBA in pharmaceutical management?

He completed Class 12 in India and then went to Kyrgyzstan for MBBS.

He does not have any graduate degree from India.

He has Class 10 and 12 certificates from India and an MBBS degree from Osh State University, Kyrgyzstan.

Is he eligible to do an MBA?

He can do an MBA from India.

To pursue an MBA in India, it is not necessary to have a degree from India.

He can apply as a foreign student.

Ensure that his international degree is recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) if applying to certain public institutions, though most top private business schools recognise accredited international degrees.

He will have to appear for entrance tests like the CAT or GMAT.

Swarit: If I were to study abroad in Dubai (considering an MBA), what colleges are on a good budget or offer 100 per cent scholarships?

Can I return to India with a good package (above Rs 18 LPA)?

SP Jain School of Global Management in Dubai is a good institute where you can pursue an MBA.

Other reputed options include London Business School (Dubai programs), University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), and Hult International Business School. Additional options are Amity University Dubai and MAHE Dubai, though these may not be as highly ranked as the first group.

Securing a 100 per cent scholarship in top colleges will be difficult unless you have an outstanding academic and professional profile.

