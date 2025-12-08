Why Weddings Need Insurance

Wedding insurance goes far beyond protecting against cancellations.

Families spend sleepless nights ensuring that wedding arrangements are foolproof.

But, quite often, most don't consider a contingency plan.

What if the event has to be postponed or called off due to some emergency?

A sudden rain or a sudden medical emergency may derail the event, and cause a huge financial loss.

This is when wedding insurance comes to the rescue.

Rahul Mathur, chief executive officer of Roinet Insurance Broker Pvt Ltd, explains why wedding insurance is becoming essential and what it actually covers.

What wedding insurance covers

Wedding insurance goes far beyond protecting against cancellations.

Vendor failure: Compensation if vendors fail to deliver agreed services.

Venue unavailability: Coverage for expenses if the chosen venue becomes unusable.

Weather-related issues: Protection against losses due to floods, hurricanes, or other natural disasters.

Illness or Injury: Covers medical emergencies affecting the bride, groom, or key family members.

Gifts and attire: Insurance for damaged or lost gifts, outfits, and accessories.

Liability coverage: Protection against third-party claims for bodily injury or property damage.

