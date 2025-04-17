Why is everyone talking about Priyanka Deshpande?

The Tamil TV host announced her second marriage to 42-year-old entrepreneur and DJ, Vasi Sachi, in a private ceremony on April 16.

IMAGE: Television anchor and reality show star Priyanka Deshpande is now married to DJ Vasi Sachi. Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Deshpande/Instagram

On April 16, television presenter Priyanka Deshpande surprised her admirers by sharing candid pictures from her second marriage.

The chirpy anchor -- who was previously married to TV producer Praveen Kumar -- tied the knot with 42-year-old Vasi Sachi in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The UK-born Sachi, also known as DJ Sasi, is the owner of Clique 187, an event management company, and is popular for lighting up private parties and celebrity weddings with his music.

Here's a look at Priyanka's interesting life journey:

Priyanka Deshpande started her career as the host of the popular Tamil reality show, Super Singer, which airs on Vijay TV.

She has been part of Kings Of Dance, The Wall and Start Music as well.

Her long association with Star Vijay earned her the title 'Vijay TV Priyanka'.

It was Priyanka's stint in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 that made her a household name.

Viewers love the quick wit and humour she displays while hosting shows that feature celebrities.

She was also the winner of the culinary show Cooku With Comali Season 3.

Priyanka continues to entertain everyone off screen with her positive attitude.

Having lost her father at a young age, she is close to her younger brother, Rohit Deshpande, and often shares cute pictures of her niece.

A Maharashtrian girl born in Karnataka and raised in Tamil Nadu, Priyanka is fluent in English, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi.

With 3.5 million followers on her Instagram, Priyanka's social media feed offers a slice of her bubbly personality on and off screen.

Despite her personal lows, she hasn't stopped dreaming or inspiring others.

Her secret to happiness? 'Heal, learn, grow, love!'