Why India loves Deepika more than Sachin, Virat, Alia

Last updated on: November 21, 2018 12:58 IST

According to a survey, Deepika Padukone is the only female celebrity in the list of top five influencers from India.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in a Tanishq ad. The actor is ranked number 2 in YouGov's Influencer Index 2018. Photograph: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Market research firm YouGov recently released its YouGov Influencer Index 2018.

Based on a survey conducted online, it features a list of people who influence consumers across categories of health, beauty, fashion, food and travel.

According to the survey, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and cricketer MS Dhoni are among the top three influencers from India.

Interestingly, Deepika is the only female celebrity in the top five which is dominated by male Bollywood celebrities and cricketers.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra feature on number 9 and 10 in the list.

Check out the top 10 influencers from India:

For the survey, responses from 1,948 participants from across India were considered.

"The overall influencer index is an average of awareness, likability, trust and individual sector influence score. The top ten list is dominated by male Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, however, Deepika Padukone is the top ranked female celebrity in the list," YouGov said in its release.

The study expands to cover consumer perceptions of around 60 top Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities and measures their awareness, likability, trustworthiness and influence in the following categories -- health, wellness and beauty/ personal care, technology/ automotive, fashion, apparel & accessories, food, drink and travel and financial services.