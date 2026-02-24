Why I Cycled From Kashmir To Kanyakumari

'That journey across India has changed me forever.'

Why I signed up for the K2K ride

The idea of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was born from a deep personal desire to test my limits -- physically, mentally and emotionally.

With a demanding professional life and personal responsibilities, this journey was less about adventure and more about answering one question: Can disciplined effort, sustained over time, lead to something extraordinary?

Under the aegis of the ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Fit India Movement, and in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of India's Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I embarked on a cycling expedition last year from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The 16-day ride, organised by Dare2Gear, brought together 150 cyclists from across the country.

This was not a race. It was a journey of purpose -- celebrating unity, fitness and the belief that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things with determination.

Key Points Discipline outlasts motivation: It takes moral resilience and physical strength to complete a 3,561 km journey.

Consistency creates momentum: Big goals are only achieved by celebrating small, daily victories every 20-30 kilometres.

Self-reliance is vital: Success depends on meticulous financial planning and technical preparedness.

Preparation: Mind over circumstance

Although I had completed several long-distance cycling expeditions earlier -- BRMs (long distance cycling events) of 200, 300, 400 and 600 km, the Delhi-Mumbai 1,525 km ride and routes like Pune-Goa and Pune-Pandharpur -- this expedition came with a unique challenge. I was informed just 15 days before it began.

With limited time, I focused on what mattered most -- consistency and mental readiness.

I trained daily, took a short recovery break and resumed long rides of 230-300 km to build endurance.

Preparation went beyond riding -- checking spares, tyres, chain, brakes, hydration strategy, night riding readiness and preparing for varied climatic conditions.

The journey: 3,561 km

From the snow-covered mountains of Srinagar to the warm coastal breeze of Kanyakumari, the journey covered 3,561 km over 16 days, passing through seven states and one Union territory.

Every day brought a new landscape, a new challenge, a new lesson.

Cold mornings in the north, intense heat in Rajasthan, rolling hills in Maharashtra and humid stretches in the south tested both body and mind.

Traffic, headwinds, climbs and fatigue were constant companions but so was the support of fellow cyclists and the belief that quitting was never an option.

Highs of the journey

The highs arrived quietly, often without warning:

Being shortlisted from over 2,000 candidates under the Fit India Movement, ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Riding through the serene valleys of Kashmir at dawn.

Long stretches of highway where rhythm replaced fatigue.

Moments when the body moved effortlessly, almost on autopilot.

Small personal victories -- finishing a short climb or recovering after a hard day.

Excellent roads in Tamil Nadu, where I achieved an average speed of 26.5 km/h over a 300 km stretch.

A personal celebration after every 20-30 km or after crossing major cities.

Celebrating small achievements and every act of kindness received along the way.

Each high reinforced one belief -- consistency creates momentum.

Lows, pain, self-doubt

The lows were just as real:

Early mornings when the body resisted movement.

Reaching late in the evening, followed by cleaning and oiling the cycle, planning the next day.

Bathing, washing clothes and managing with very little sleep.

Extreme temperature variations -- cold mornings, scorching afternoons and colder evenings in the north.

Riding in intense heat, strong headwinds and steep climbs -- often all at once.

Bad roads, single-lane highways, under-construction stretches and heavy traffic requiring additional safety support.

Numb fingers, aching knees, sore back and extreme fatigue.

Loneliness on endless highways.

High-speed traffic passing dangerously close.

Constant mental negotiations to stop, rest longer or quit.

The toughest battles were never physical -- they happened in one's mind.

Incredible sights

India unfolded gradually, layer by layer:

Day 1 in Jammu and Kashmir set the tone with high elevations and long tunnels under construction. At one point, cycling was not allowed and we relied on passing vehicles to move past these points; it taught us adaptability.

Delhi traffic was challenging, reminding us that urban riding needs patience and awareness.

Delhi to Jaipur tested everyone with heat and headwinds, proving how mental strength matters more than speed.

Bhilwara to Udaipur brought continuous climbs, slowing us down but giving valuable recovery time.

The Statue of Unity was a memorable cultural halt -- symbolic of the very idea behind this ride.

The final stretch from Dindigul to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu was magical. The road, weather and wind aligned and I achieved my best average speed, ending the journey on a high.

The journey offered a rare privilege -- to see India slowly, intimately and respectfully.

The kindness of strangers

The journey would have been incomplete without the people:

Unknown car drivers stopping to offer water.

Local cyclists sharing tea and biscuits during breaks.

Villagers offering sugarcane juice and snacks.

Shopkeepers refusing payment for tea.

Fellow cyclists sharing roads and stories.

Locals offering directions and encouragement.

Their kindness often arrived when my energy was at its lowest.

The people who raised my morale

Morale came from many sources:

Family and friends checking in regularly.

Friends meeting me en route at Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, and Solapur.

My spouse, who consistently motivated me from the moment I registered.

Messages from colleagues and well-wishers.

Fellow riders and support crew members.

Encouragement does not always push you forward; sometimes it simply keeps you from stopping.

Finances: Planning the journey

A journey of this scale requires careful financial planning:

Breakfast, dinner and accommodation were sponsored by Fit India.

The luggage van and support vehicle were managed by Dare2Gear, who handled the journey logistics.

Lunch and daily cycle maintenance were managed personally by each cyclist; the cost came upto approximately Rs 1,000 per day.

Emergency medical or mechanical contingencies were planned at Rs 2,000 per day.

Personal expenses -- including cycling accessories, jerseys, shorts, puncture kits, spare tubes, tyres and airfare -- amounted to approximately Rs 60,000 and were funded through personal savings.

Financial discipline was as important as physical discipline.

Impact on the human body

Such a long ride affects the body in many ways:

Muscle fatigue, joint pain, finger and hand numbness.

Dehydration and electrolyte imbalance.

Weight loss and appetite changes.

Temperature-related immunity challenges.

The need for regular stretching during breaks, proper recovery after rides and adequate sleep.

Listening to the body and respecting its limits proved critical.

Impact on the bicycle

The bicycle became a living companion and needed care:

Regular wear and tear on chains, brakes, tyres and cables.

Daily inspections and preventive maintenance.

Chain lubrication and tyre pressure checks every day.

Mechanical awareness helped prevent major breakdowns.

Mandatory tool kit and essentials

Self-reliance is essential for long-distance cycling. My kit included:

Spare tubes, tyre levers and a multi-tool.

Chain lubricant and quick links.

Mini pump and puncture repair kit.

Basic first-aid kit and pain relief spray.

Front and rear lights, reflectors, helmet and power banks.

Mobile phone with working knowledge of Google Maps, Strava, Komoot and elevation data.

Weather-appropriate clothing, extra layers for mornings and evenings and two water bottles for hydration.

Preparedness reduced uncertainty on the road.

The finish line: Kanyakumari

Reaching Kanyakumari made me feel a sense of achievement that very few things have before.

The finish line felt like a new beginning.

The journey had never been never about distance -- it was about continuing despite discomfort.

Final reflection

That journey across India has changed me forever.