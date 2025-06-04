Why Go To China? Nepal's Got Its Own Great Wall

Nestled among 108 scenic hillocks, the 500 metre Mini Great Wall in Shailung, Nepal, offers breathtaking views and a peaceful escape at 3,200 metres above sea level.

IMAGE: That's the amazing view you can soak in when you walk through the Mini Great Wall in Shailung. Photographs, video: ANI

A scaled-down replica of the Great Wall of China, built on the foothills of Shailung by the Shailung rural municipality in Nepal, has been drawing increasing numbers of tourists in recent times.

In the Tamang language, 'Shai' means one hundred and 'Lung' means hillocks -- a fitting name, as the area offers views of 108 distinct hillocks. This natural landscape has long attracted visitors and, now, the replica of the Great Wall adds to its appeal.

The local body had initially prepared a detailed project report for the construction of a 950 metre long Great Wall, stretching from Kalapani to Dafedhunga, but only 500 metres have been completed so far.

"I am feeling pleased and enjoying the view around here in Shailung. It was a dream to come here and see the mini-Great Wall. I had been planning this trip for three years and have finally made it now that the meadows are green," Badri Acharya, a tourist trekking through the Shailung hills, told ANI.

IMAGE: The Mini Great has been drawing increasing numbers of tourists in recent times.

Shailung has always been a centre of attraction due to its natural beauty and panoramic views. According to official figures, the number of visitors is steadily rising, with many coming for meditation, study, research and exploration.

Sanjeev Neupane, chief administrative officer of the Shailung rural municipality, shared that a significant number of tourists arrive on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

On Nepali New Year Day in April this year alone, approximately 20,000 people visited the Mini Great Wall.

"The construction of the Mini Great Wall by the local body here is commendable. Shailung was already a popular tourist destination but this new feature has added even more charm. It will definitely help increase tourist flow," Thakur Acharya, another tourist in the Shailung hills, told ANI.

The new tourist attraction was developed through joint funding from the federal government's ministry of culture, tourism and civil aviation and the Shailung rural municipality.

According to officials, the federal government contributed 70 per cent of the budget while the rural municipality covered the remaining 30 per cent.

The initial 500-metre section of the wall was constructed under a contract worth 49.415 million Nepalese rupees (approximately Indian Rs 30.09 million).

To reach Shailung -- situated at the border of Dolakha and Ramechhap districts at an elevation of 3,200 metres above sea level -- tourists must walk the half-kilometre stretch of the wall which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding horizon.

Take a look at this stunning new tourist attraction: