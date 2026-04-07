Chest Pain To Fatigue: 10 Silent Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack

Most people believe that nausea, vomiting and indigestion could be due to an upset stomach or the result of food poisoning.

These can also be the warning signs of a heart attack, alerts Dr Abhilash Mishra.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Pexels

Until a few decades ago, cardiac-related health issues were common among elderly individuals. However, a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity and poor eating choices are resulting in younger people facing a growing risk of heart related ailments.

One of the most commonly asked and googled question is: What are the warning signs of a heart attack?

Dr Abhilash Mishra, cardiologist at Mumbai's Zynova Shalby Hospital, explains the various early signs -- such as chest pain, breathlessness, fatigue or dizziness -- you should not ignore and why they need immediate medical intervention.

1. Chest pain

Unfortunately, many of us tend to dismiss chest pain/discomfort, believing it to be caused by acidity or heartburn.

But if a patient complains of chest pain, irrespective of what you think the reason could be, you shouldn't delay seeking medical help.

2. Fatigue

If someone feels tired after doing simple tasks that didn’t exhaust them earlier, it could indicate the risk of a heart attack.

3. Shortness of breath

This sign can even occur without chest pain.

Even if you are just simply sitting or doing any work and you suddenly start feeling breathless, seek immediate help.

Breathlessness can even happen while you are sleeping, sitting or resting.

4. Nausea, vomiting and indigestion

Most people believe that nausea, vomiting and indigestion could be caused by an upset stomach/food poisoning.

Be warned that these are also the warning signs of a heart attack.

These digestive health-related symptoms are commonly seen in women than men.

5. Unbearable back and jaw pain

A heart attack will not only lead to chest pain, fatigue or shortness of breath; the individual will also experience pain in their back and in their jaws.

Watch out for these discomforting signs.

6. Swelling in the legs, ankles and feet

Some feel that standing for a long time may have caused their ankles and feet to swell.

But if your heart fails to pump blood efficiently, it could also lead to swelling.

7. Cold sweat

Your body could break into a cold sweat due to reduced blood flow to the heart.

8. Dizziness and light-headedness

These are concerning signs that occur due to reduced blood flow to the brain.

9. Irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia)

If you experience signs such as sudden palpitations, skipped beats or a racing heart, you could be at the risk of a heart attack.

10. Anxiety

If you constantly face anxiety and stress that cause palpitations, it could mean that your heart is in danger.

What to do during a heart attack

When you notice any of these symptoms, the first thing to do is to check with your doctor immediately.

It is crucial to act fast during a heart attack and seek treatment within the first hour which is also known as the golden hour.

Ensure that the patient doesn't walk to the hospital or drive the car themselves.

S/he should lie down in a comfortable position and avoid taking any medicines on their own.

The patient's breathing should be monitored by others around her/him until help arrives.

Simple habits to keep your heart healthy

Eat a nutritious diet as recommended by the expert.

Exercise or do a physical activity daily for at least 45 minutes.

Stay calm and stress-free by doing yoga and meditation.

Sleep well for at least eight hours every day.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol intake.

Those known to have a family history of a heart attack should go for a cardiac screening every year. As should those with a pre-existing heart condition.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.