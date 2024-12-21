Why Anne Hathaway Made Vikas Khanna Happy

Chef Vikas Khanna shared a heartfelt post after Academy Award-winning actor Anne Hathaway visited his New York restaurant.

Khanna shared a photo with Anne and her husband Adam Shulman on Instagram on December 19 after they dined at his restaurant, Bungalow.

In the post, Khanna said Hathaway's visit was special as his late sister Radhika was a huge fan of the Hollywood star's 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada, co-starring Meryl Streep.

'I still remember the day I had to delete all The Devil Wears Prada and Sex And The City files from my computer.

'I had saved them to watch on loop with my sister while sitting by her hospital bed. I've lost count of how many times Radha, @sammahmood, and I watched those movies together,' he wrote.

His sister loved Hathaway and knew every single line from The Devil Wears Prada by heart, Khanna recalled.

'Reciting those dialogues brought her so much joy -- her happiest moments during those times. Somehow, I learned them all by heart too.

'Watching her laugh was the best painkiller.

'When the time came, I deleted every file and tried to forget those lines as the memories were too much to bear,' he shared.

Radhika, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, passed away in February 2022 following multiple organ failure.

Khanna said hosting Hathaway at his restaurant brought him absolute joy.

'Cooking and serving are the only ways I know how to express love and gratitude. Thank you, Anne, for giving her those moments of happiness -- when we'd laugh and say, 'Everybody wants to be us'.'

'I photoshopped my Radha into the photo, right next to her hero,' Khanna wrote.

'I know she was there with us tonight.'