Who's Afraid of AI? Bring It On!

AI and machine learning remain the top focus areas, followed by software development (36 per cent) and cybersecurity (35 per cent).

Kindly note this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

India's job market is undergoing a significant transformation, with professionals increasingly prioritising upskilling, job security and work-life balance.

According to Great Learning's Upskilling Trends Report 2025-26, 73 per cent of Indian professionals feel confident about retaining their jobs -- a notable 11 per cent rise from last year.

Meanwhile, 82 per cent now value work-life balance alongside salary, reflecting changing workplace expectations.

As AI adoption accelerates, 78 per cent of professionals see its impact as positive, driving demand for AI and machine learning, cybersecurity and software development skills. However, challenges such as time constraints and affordability persist.

This report underscores the urgent need for continuous learning in India's evolving workforce.

Job retention confidence on the rise

73 per cent of professionals feel confident about retaining their jobs this year.

This optimism is particularly strong among employees in large firms (85 per cent), compared to 58 per cent in smaller companies.

Professionals in tier 1 cities also exhibit higher confidence levels (31 per cent) compared to 18 per cent in tier 2 cities.

This rise in confidence is attributed to greater AI adoption, which has led to automation of repetitive tasks rather than outright job displacement.

Many professionals are actively upskilling, ensuring they remain relevant in an evolving job market.

Additionally, companies with over 5,000 employees tend to offer structured career growth opportunities, making employees feel more secure in their roles.

AI sparks optimism amid job disruptions

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, but 78 per cent of professionals view its impact positively.

Interestingly, MBA and BCom graduates are more optimistic (89 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively) than BE/BTech graduates; this is likely due to hiring slowdowns in India's IT sector.

AI-driven automation has led to reduced hiring in traditional tech roles, prompting professionals to adapt and upskill.

The report highlights that AI adoption is not necessarily eliminating jobs but rather transforming them. Professionals who embrace AI tools and develop complementary skills -- such as data analysis, AI ethics and automation management -- are finding new opportunities.

Employers are increasingly seeking candidates who can work alongside AI rather than those who fear its impact.

Work-life balance gains priority

A significant 82 per cent of Indian professionals now prioritise work-life balance alongside financial compensation.

This shift is particularly evident among professionals aged 44 to 60, with 26 per cent ranking work-life balance higher than salary. The demand for flexible work arrangements is growing, reflecting a broader change in workplace expectations.

The report suggests that remote work and hybrid models have contributed to this shift. Employees, who previously worked long hours in office settings, are now seeking roles that allow them to balance personal and professional commitments.

Additionally, mental health awareness has played a role in this trend, with professionals recognising the importance of stress management and personal well-being.

Upskilling becomes essential

85 per cent of professionals recognise the importance of upskilling, with 81 per cent actively investing in new technical skills.

AI and machine learning remain the top focus areas, followed by software development (36 per cent) and cybersecurity (35 per cent).

Professionals are shifting away from traditional master's degrees, favouring shorter, cost-effective certificate programmes that offer immediate applicability.

This trend reflects a growing preference for micro-credentials, which allow professionals to gain specialised knowledge without committing to long-term academic programmes.

Employers are increasingly valuing practical skills over formal degrees, making short-term certifications more attractive.

Challenges in upskilling

Despite the enthusiasm, barriers persist. 37 per cent of professionals cite time constraints as the biggest hurdle to upskilling, while eight per cent struggle with affordability.

Women face additional challenges, with 25 per cent citing family responsibilities compared to 20 per cent of men. These obstacles highlight the need for accessible and efficient upskilling solutions.

The report suggests that companies can play a role in addressing these challenges by offering in-house training programmes, sponsoring certifications and providing flexible learning schedules.

Additionally, government initiatives aimed at reducing the cost of professional training could help bridge the gap for those struggling with affordability.

The future of Indian jobs

As AI adoption accelerates, professionals are proactively adapting to the changing job landscape. Great Learning's Upskilling Trends Report 2025-26 underscores the importance of continuous learning, flexibility and strategic career planning.

With job retention confidence rising and upskilling gaining momentum, India's workforce is positioning itself for long-term success in an AI-driven economy.

The findings suggest that India's job market is not shrinking, but evolving.

Professionals who embrace change, invest in new skills and remain adaptable will continue to thrive.

Employers, too, must recognise the importance of supporting their workforce through training programmes, career development initiatives and AI integration strategies.