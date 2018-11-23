Aww! Sushmita Sen has a new man in her life

November 23, 2018 11:52 IST

Love is in the air for Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. These Instagram pics will reveal their adorable love story.

Photographs: Courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

When Sushmita Sen turned 43 on November 19, her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl share this pic, above, in which they look totally in love and beyond inseparable.

'Hey hey look whose birthday it is!!' the model captioned the pic.

'Happy birthday my jaan.

'I know I am a man of few words, so let me choose them wisely!! The most important day of your life, so let's make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year... for amazing times ahead!! #SS

I LoVe YoU. #forever!!'

Rohman also surprised Sushmita by sporting a clean shaven look. 'She wanted it clean, she got it!,' he wrote as he uploaded a pic of him minus the beard and moustache.

While there is no official confirmation about when the two started dating, Rohman seems to be getting along brilliantly with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.

The couple who exercises together, stays together.

Sushmita and Rohman also visited the Taj Mahal at Agra together.