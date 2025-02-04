HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Superb Travel Pics: The 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year Winners

Superb Travel Pics: The 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year Winners

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 04, 2025
February 04, 2025 12:34 IST

x

The 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year awards puts on display the most amazing travel pics taken over the last year.

This year's winners pointed their lenses at everything from striking, memorable faces to sweeping landscapes, showing the beauty and changes on our planet. The photos offer a visual trip around the globe, highlighting vibrant colours and striking black-and-white scenes.

For the second year, a woman has won the top prize. American photographer Piper Mackay, the 2024 winner, used infrared photography to create stunning and detailed portraits of African women and atmospheric images of giraffes in Kenya. 

Here are a few of the best photographs... 

Overall Winner, Travel Photographer of the Year 2024

Piper Mackay, USA

Travel Phototographer of the year - Piper Mackay

IMAGE: 'A Rendile girl, adorned in elaborate traditional attire, is covered in beads and ornaments, symbolising her readiness for marriage and attracting a husband. Her dress, rich in cultural significance, features layers of intricately woven beads, cowhide, and other handcrafted elements. She holds a calabash, a symbol of nourishment and abundance, with graceful poise. Captured in infrared, the surreal tones of the desolate environment amplify her presence as she stands alone amidst the emptiness as a symbol of resilience and grace'. Photograph: Piper Mackay/tpoty.com

Location: Loiyangalani, Northern Kenya.

tpoty Piper Mackay

IMAGE: 'A Maasai giraffe, a symbol of Africa’s wild beauty, strides gracefully across the golden Mara Plains of Kenya. Its jagged, patterned coat contrasts with the vast skies. This was photographed in infrared from a low angle to add more drama to a simple image'. Photograph: Piper Mackay/tpoty.com

Location: Maasai Mara, Kenya. 

Winner, Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024

Raymond Zhang, 14, China

Raymond Zhang

IMAGE: 'From the black smoke in the background, we can see that the environment in the coal mine was really harsh. However, those workers persisted in working in this place every day, which must have taken a toll on their health. I was moved by their persistence and their silent contribution'. Photograph: Raymond Zhang/tpoty.com

Location: Sandaoling coal mine, Hami city, Xinjiang province, China

Raymond Zhang/tpoty

IMAGE: 'I took this picture during the workers’ short break. I could only take a snapshot with my phone since they really didn't have much break time during their work. In the background, you can see the red traditional artwork which symbolises the Chinese New Year. Although the workers had to be at this harsh site and not with their family, they remained positive toward life'. Photograph: Raymond Zhang/tpoty.com 

Location: Sandaoling coal mine, Hami city, Xinjiang province, China

Winner, Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024, 14 years and under

Leonardo Murray, 12, Australia

Leonardo Murray/tpoty

IMAGE: 'Leonardo is a student from Kiama Public School in Australia. He shot his winning images on a trip around Namibia with his father, who is a professional photographer'. Photograph: Leonardo Murray/tpoty.com

Location: Namibia sand dunes.

Runner-Up, Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024, 14 years and under

Jamie Smart, 9, UK

Jamie Smart/tpoty

IMAGE: 'Gannets enjoy a quiet moment together'. Photograph: Jamie Smart/tpoty.com

Location: Bempton Cliffs, Yorkshire, England 

Jamie Smart/tpoty 

IMAGE: 'This photo was taken at 4:30 am! We made the effort to get up really early to catch the sunrise at the cliffs. The colours were changing rapidly and I was trying to be patient waiting for a gannet to fly across the rising sun in the right position for this shot!' Photograph: Jamie Smart/tpoty.com

Location: Bempton Cliffs, Yorkshire, England 

Highly Commended, Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024, 14 years and under

Sachin Prakash, 14, UK

Sachin Prakash/tpoty

IMAGE: 'A beautiful pink-hued image accurately depicting the ‘city that never sleeps’, with a diverse crowd of tourists, residents returning from jobs, and those there for the thrill of it; all by 42nd Avenue in Times Square, one of New York City's busiest streets'. Photograph: Sachin Prakash/tpoty.com

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Sachin Prakash/tpoty

IMAGE: 'With many steam chimneys across New York City, especially across the streets, I was able to capture the beauty that food brings people, bright flashy marketing in Times Square,and a puff of steam, which powerfully came together to form this image'. Photograph: Sachin Prakash/tpoty.com

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Winner, Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024, Ages 15-18 

Maksymilian Paczkowski, 17, Poland 

Maksymilian Paczkowski/tpoty

IMAGE: 'June brings sunny, cool sunrises that make early rising, even at 4:30 am, worthwhile. One of the later-singing birds is the ortolan bunting, once common near residential areas but now rarely seen. Returning from a photo-session by the water, I heard a few singing in a field - finally an opportunity to photograph them on eye level. The next day, before dawn, I was already waiting for them, camouflaged. Sunny June sunrises created beautiful light, but during my closest encounter, a rare small cloud softened the light, highlighting his stunning colours'. Photograph: Maksymilian Paczkowski/tpoty.com

Location: Kórnik, Poland

Maksymilian Paczkowski/tpoty

IMAGE: 'I was photographing shorebirds and rails at a puddle in the middle of reeds. On my third day, a kingfisher sat right in front of me. He changed positions several times, allowing me to take a photo, as he was taking off, and then sat up on a reed'. Photograph: Maksymilian Paczkowski/tpoty.com

Location: Środa Wielkopolska, Poland.

Runner-Up, Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024, Ages 15-18

Vlad Paulet, 18, Romania 

Vlad Paulet/tpoty

IMAGE: 'Last year I had the chance to enjoy this season in a place which was on my bucket list for quite some time. Cuejdel Lake, located in Neamt County, Romania, is one of the most unique and beautiful places in my country, especially during this time of the year. The wide colour palette of the trees reflected in the lake creates a beautiful view and, if you are lucky enough, you can also have a little fog on the surface of the water'. Photograph: Vlad Paulet/tpoty.com

Location: Cuejdel Lake, Romania

Vlad Paulet/tpoty

IMAGE: On the shores of Cuejdel Lake, Neamt County. Photograph: Vlad Paulet/tpoty.com

Location: Cuejdel Lake, Romania

Highly Commended, Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024, Ages 15-18

Zheng Zhiyu, 16, China

Zheng Zhiyu/tpoty

IMAGE: 'I was en route to my grandmother's house to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Passing by Changzhou Cultural Square, I was immediately attracted by these landmark buildings. When I walked among the buildings, I noticed a visually striking composition. However, because I didn't have a tripod, I had to rest my arms on the railing. In order to perfectly intersect these endpoints of the upper and lower triangles, I spent over an hour overcoming hand tremors and visual deviations. I stayed in these buildings for a whole afternoon, taking pictures for about four hours, until I received a call from my grandmother urging us to go back and have a reunion dinner'. Photograph: Zheng Zhiyu/tpoty.com

Location: Changzhou, China 

Winner, Faces, People, Cultures Portfolio

Maricruz Sainz de Aja, Mexico

Maricruz Sainz de Aja/tpoty

IMAGE: 'Kneeling inside his modest thatched hut, an elder of the Wauga tribe plays his bamboo flute, a sacred instrument tied to his ancestral traditions. His weathered hands delicately hold the flute, producing melodies that echo the song of the bird, learned during his manhood initiation. The scene captures not only the essence of the elder’s deep connection to his heritage but also the simplicity and resilience of a way of life that persists despite the passage of time. This image is a tribute to the enduring beauty of tradition and the profound spirituality of the Wauga people'. Photograph: Maricruz Sainz de Aja/tpoty.com

Location: Simbu Province, Central Highlands, Papua New Guinea.

Maricruz Sainz de Aja/tpoty

IMAGE: Two Wauga elders stand together, among the very few who remain as guardians of their tribe’s traditions. Their weathered faces, marked by deep wrinkles, reflect a lifetime of wisdom and
resilience. Adorned with intricate feathered headdresses and covered in black mud, they represent a culture at risk of fading. The elder in the foreground gazes thoughtfully, bearing the responsibility of preserving their legacy. Behind him, the second elder mirrors the same quiet strength, their shared presence a symbol of the community’s enduring bonds. This powerful image captures the fragility of their cultural rituals, reminding us of the importance of safeguarding traditions before they are lost forever. Photograph: Maricruz Sainz de Aja/tpoty.com

Location: Simbu Province, Central Highlands, Papua New Guinea

Runner-Up, Faces, People, Cultures Portfolio

Trevor Cole, Ireland

Trevor Cole/tpoty

IMAGE: 'A Kuchi nomad from the border region of Afghanistan with Iran. The Kuchis constitute an important part of Afghanistan's cultural heritage. For centuries, they have migrated across the country in a search of seasonal pastures and milder weather. They were the main traders in Afghanistan, connecting South Asia with the Middle East'. Photograph: Trevor Cole/tpoty.com

Location: Herat, Western Afghanistan

Highly Commended, Faces, People, Cultures Portfolio

Ignacio Palacios, Spain/Australia

Ignacio Palacios/tpoty

IMAGE: 'Mundari people in their cattle camp'. Photograph: Ignacio Palacios/tpoty.com

Location: South Sudan

Ignacio Palacios/tpoty

IMAGE: 'Portrait of two monks playing their hornst'. Photograph: Ignacio Palacios/tpoty.com

Location: Paro Monastery, Bhutan 

Best Single Image, Faces, People, Cultures Portfolio

Partha Pratim Roy, India

© Partha Pratim Roy/tpoty

IMAGE: On the windswept sands of Mount Bromo, an Indonesian horseman struggles to control his aggressive, energetic horse. The man, gripping tightly, is thrown to the ground, volcanic dust clinging to his face lined with years of toil. Life here is unyielding, demanding strength and resilience from man and beast alike. For the Tenggerese, this is more than survival—it’s a way of life, etched in their culture. The horseman, undeterred, reflects a people whose enduring spirit thrives even amidst the challenges of this untamed terrain. Photograph: Partha Pratim Roy, India/tpoty.com

Location: Mount Bromo, Jawa Timur, East Java, Indonesia

To look at all the winning entries, log into www.tpoty.com.

Published with permission from The Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY)

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
