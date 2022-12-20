Where Indians Want To Travel To

*IMAGE: Airbnb saw a staggering increase of more than 1,250 per cent in searches for stays in Turkey, over 750 per cent spike in searches in Norway and a 625 per cent rise in searches for Portugal from Q3 of calendar 2021 to Q3 of the current calendar year. Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational reasons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Leah Kelley/Pexels.com

Indians are planning overseas trips with renewed enthusiasm, and while interest in traditionally popular destinations remains high, they are also expanding their travel horizons and looking to explore new getaways abroad, said data from Airbnb.

The company saw a staggering increase of more than 1,250 per cent in searches for stays in Turkey, over 750 per cent spike in searches in Norway and a 625 per cent rise in searches for Portugal from Q3 of calendar 2021 to Q3 of the current calender year.

Other trending foreign destinations include South Africa (a 600 per cent spike in searches, Poland and Finland (each over 500 per cent), Greece (over 450 per cent) and South Korea (over 400 per cent).

New data from Airbnb reveals that long-haul favourites such as the US, UK and cities across Europe feature prominently in guest searches overseas, with London, Dubai, Paris, Toronto and New York ranking the top searched overseas cities by Indians in Q3 2022.

Domestically, Indians are exploring popular beach destinations, the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and the North-Eastern region as well.

Overall nights booked in India grew by almost half, while domestic nights booked grew by almost 80 per cent in Q3 2022 when compared to Q3 2019.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said: "As travel resumes across the globe, Airbnb is seeing a surge in interest among Indian travellers to venture overseas as well as explore destinations locally. This growing appetite for travel is a positive sign as tourism recovery gathers pace."

When travelling, Indian guests are searching for amenities that facilitate flexible and new ways of traveling and living, with pools, wifi, kitchens, air-conditioner and washer all constituting the top five most searched filters (Searches made in Q3 2022 for December 18, 2022 to January 2, 2023 check in dates).

This winter will continue to see guests visit destinations both near and far, seeking sun, sand and water. The top five booked categories by Indians this winter are tropical, national park, pool, beach and iconic cities.

Most searched for domestic destinations by Indian travellers on Airbnb this Q3:

For shorter getaways, Indians are enjoying reconnecting with domestic destinations.

The North East region has proved to be a trending destination.

Airbnbs search data shows an spike of over 450 per cent in searches for stays in Meghalaya, over 400 per cent for Assam and almost 300 per cent for Nagaland from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022.

Globally, the top-searched for overseas country destinations by Indians on Airbnb this Q3 were:

United Kingdom

Canada

United Arab Emirates

United States

France

Germany

Switzerland

Italy

Netherlands

Turkey

Most searched for destinations in Asia Pacific by Indians on Airbnb this Q3 were:

Indonesia

Vietnam

Singapore

Australia

Thailand

Malaysia

South Korea

Japan

New Zealand

Philippines

The most searched for overseas cities by Indians on Airbnb this Q3 include:

London

Dubai

Paris

Toronto

New York

Bangkok

Amsterdam

Istanbul

Barcelona

Bali

Across the country, domestic destinations most searched for by Indians this Q3 2022 continue to be:

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Delhi

Goa

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Pondicherry

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com