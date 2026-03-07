Allu Sirish weds Nayanika Reddy 

Glimpses from Allu Sirish's grand wedding with Nayanika Reddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanika Reddy/Instagram

Telugu actor Allu Sirish married entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday, March 6, with family members, celebrities and political leaders in attendance.

The bridal outfits

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanika Reddy/Instagram

For the wedding, Sirish chose a regal ivory sherwani featuring intricate traditional embroidery along the front panel and cuffs. The outfit was paired with a matching pattu pancha (dhoti), a classic staple for South Indian weddings.

He completed the ensemble with a gold-bordered stole and a simple yellow thread tied around his forehead as part of the rituals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanika Reddy/Instagram

Nayanika looked radiant in a tissue silk Kanjivaram sari in a champagne-gold shade with mauve undertones. Her ensemble was complemented by elaborate jewellery, including a multi-layered diamond and pink emerald necklace, a matching maang tikka, and a traditional nose ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanika Reddy/Instagram

The handloomed Kanjivaram sari featured rich zari work, a hallmark of traditional South Indian bridal attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanika Reddy/Instagram

Happy faces all around.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Revanth Reddy/X

Among the notable guests was Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, third from left.

March 6 is a special date for the family

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha Reddy/Instagram

The wedding date holds special significance for the Allu family as the ceremony was held on the same date, March 6, on which Sirish's older brother, actor Allu Arjun, married Sneha Reddy in 2011.

The grand wedding

The wedding followed a series of pre-wedding celebrations hosted in Hyderabad. On March 2, the couple organised a grand reception at Allu Studios for family members, close friends and members of the Telugu film industry.

The gathering saw the presence of several prominent personalities, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Atlee, Ram Charan, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu and Vaishnav Tej, among others.

Ahead of the wedding, Sirish's traditional pelli koduku ceremony was held at the family residence in Hyderabad.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff