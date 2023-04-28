Want To Buy This E-Bike For Rs 1.09 Lakh?

Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched the Vader electric bike at a starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh.

Vader offers a range of 125 km on a single charge and can be fully charged in four hours.

The Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler company also sells the Evoqis and the V2.

Vader is the first electric bike in India to offer 7-inch Android display. Similar to the Ola S1 and Ather 450X electric scooters.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Nemin Vora, founder and CEO, Odysse Electric, right, with Bharatseth Gogawale and Prasad Lad.

The electric street bike segment is gaining prominence in India as new brands join the EV bandwagon.

The price might be on the costlier side, but like any new innovation, EVs are expensive to manufacture.

The USP of the Vader is that it is the only electric motorcycle that gets a 7-inch Android display, which provides phone connectivity via Bluetooth.

Made completely in India, the makers understand the needs of Indians as it offers 18-litres of storage space for everyday use.

The Vader is available in a number of colour schemes: Midnight Blue, Fiery Red, Glossy Black, Venom Green and Misty Grey.

IMAGE: Nemin Vora with Virendra Vora.

In terms of performance, the electric motorcycle can do 125 km of range on a single charge, and it takes 4 hours to get fully charged.

As per the company, the bike is available with a 3 years warranty on the battery, and a 3 years warranty on the Powertrain.

The Vader is packed with an IP67 AIS 156-approved 3.00 kWh lithium-ion battery, which powers the bike with a claimed top speed of 85 kmph.

Other standard features available with the electric bike include a round LED headlight, OTA (Over-The-Air) updates, a slim tank, alloy wheels, a split seat, regenerative braking, and body graphics.

The Vader has an attractive exterior and it really does look premium with its sporty appeal.

IMAGE: 7inch display of Odysse Vader.

We haven't performed a test drive, but from the specs and claimed performance, it's safe to say the Vader will satisfy all the criteria of a regular e-bike, with an additional perk of AI-imagined features.

The easiest way to book your motorcycle is via Odysse's Web site or at their dealers, and the booking amount is Rs 999.

The deliveries for Odysee Vader will commence in July, the company said.

Specifications Motor Nominal Power 3.00 KW Peak Power 4.50 KW Max Torque 170 N/m Top Speed 85KMPH Battery Capacity 3.7 KWH Battery Rating IP 67 Drive Mode 3 Forward,Reverse & Parking mode Controller Smart controller with CAN communication

Live Tracking

Immobilization

Geo-fencing

Money and Co2 Savings

Low battery alert

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com