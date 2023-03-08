News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Non-metros snapping up electric scooters

Non-metros snapping up electric scooters

By Surajeet Das Gupta
March 08, 2023 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you thought electric scooters have caught the fancy of only people in the metros, think again.

Ather Energy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ather Energy

According to data from electric two-wheeler maker, Ather Energy, 54 per cent of its sales of scooters, starting from Rs 1.2 lakh, come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Based on sales per lakh population, the top five cities for the company are Calicut, followed by Kochi, Kolaphur, Trivandrum and Pune.

 

The big metros are conspicuous by their absence in this list.

Tier 2 cities account for 30 per cent of Ather Energy’s sales and 24 per cent comes from Tier 3 cities.

The other myth about electric two-wheelers is that customers prefer to opt for basic models at prices below Rs 1 lakh.

Ather’s sales data shows that the company’s product split is skewed heavily towards its most expensive model, 450X, which accounts for 84 per cent of its sales and is priced around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Only 16 per cent of its total sales comes from 450 Plus, which is priced at Rs 1.3 lakh.

Ravneet S Phokela, chief business officer at Ather Energy, explains, “As we are selling electric scooters starting from Rs 1.3 lakh, we would have been concerned if their market was only in the metros.

"But our sales patterns clearly show that there is a large market in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where customers are ready to pay a premium for a quality product.”

Phokela says that this trend is also because of the easy availability of financing for buying electric scooters.

As much as 40 per cent to 45 per cent of the company’s vehicles are sold through this route.

“Also, we are seeing a clear premiumisation of the electric scooter market.

"That is why our top model sells more than the entry model,” adds Phokela.

The average cost of an internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter is Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000, while electric ones are over Rs 1 lakh.

Phokela says that this premiumisation has similarities with the passenger car market, where the entry-level market (under Rs 5 lakh) has been slowing down, while the mid-market has been growing.

This is why most of the key players in the EV two-wheeler sector, such as Ola, TVS, Bajaj, and Hero Motocorp, are focusing on the premium segment.

And Phokela believes that the market for electric scooters under Rs 1 lakh will continue to shrink.

Ather’s electric scooters are currently available in about 78 cities.

The company wants to expand to 200 cities, which account for 75 per cent of scooter sales.

It will soon launch a new product, but does not plan to get into the sub Rs 1 lakh market.

Phokela feels that the government’s FAME 2 subsidy for electric scooters should continue for another two to three years since the support will help stabilise the market.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again
Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again
'India is in a sweet spot for few years'
'India is in a sweet spot for few years'
'Question mark if we will grow at 6%'
'Question mark if we will grow at 6%'
'Absolute rubbish!': Rohit slams 'outsider' Shastri
'Absolute rubbish!': Rohit slams 'outsider' Shastri
Zesty Cocktails Women Will Love
Zesty Cocktails Women Will Love
Trespassers hid in SRK's bungalow for 8 hrs: Police
Trespassers hid in SRK's bungalow for 8 hrs: Police
No fire sale of high-value life insurance policies
No fire sale of high-value life insurance policies

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

No fire sale of high-value life insurance policies

No fire sale of high-value life insurance policies

'We plan to capture just 4% of market in 4 years'

'We plan to capture just 4% of market in 4 years'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances