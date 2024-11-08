Walking The Bamboo Trail In Meghalaya

All Photographs: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Take in the spectacular views of the Khasi hills as you stand with the cliff on one side and lush green valley on the other on Meghalaya's Bamboo Trail.

Do you have a fear of heights? Would you like overcome that fear?

The Mawryngkhang Trek or Bamboo Trek is one of the star attractions in Meghalaya in the North East. And for good reason. This nearly 3.5 km long trail snakes through verdant lush jungles of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, and leads to 100 metre tall U Mawryngkhang, which is a gleaming rock, looking majestic among its surrounding hills.

What makes this trail truly one of its kind is the series of rickety bamboo bridges that connect the path through cliffs and ridges of the hills. Interestingly, the entire pathway is conceptulised and executed by the local village community sans any government aid. The trek was first opened for visitors in 2016 and quickly emerged as tourist magnet in the in Cherrapunji-Mawsynram Reserve Forest Reserve.

The trail, that starts from Wahkhen village, takes you through stunning vistas of valleys, forest, gorges, waterfalls, streams, river, farms, and towering hills. Every step is almost a whimsical adventure that is filled with wild wonders!

The online community has dubbed this as 'scariest treks in Meghalaya', but it is rather exhilarating and fun as the local guides make sure the trek is done safely.

Having said this, it is still a moderately challenging trek and it requires a good deal of fitness and preparation. Although the trail is well marked, it is advisable to hire a guide to understand which are the riskier patches during the climb.

Here's everything you can expect on this amazing trek.

IMAGE: A two-hour drive from the state capital Shillong will bring you to Wahkhen village from where the hike begins. A small bamboo hut right near the parking spot marks the starting point and the place for purchasing an entry ticket for Rs 100 (And Rs 50 for kids). Ticket in hand and butterflies in your stomach, you commence the trek from this point.

IMAGE: Fifteen minutes of descent and you are near the bank of Umrew river (also known as the Wahrew river). Here, you cross the first bamboo bridge to get onto the other side of the river. Next, you climb a small bamboo ladder running adjacent to a hill as the gradual ascent begins and the real thrill of trail kicks in.

IMAGE: Alive with dangerous anticipation, you wait for astounding views at every turn.

IMAGE: The multi-uses of bamboo is amazing -- like an all-natural bench to sit on and catch a breath.

IMAGE: Practicing sustainability at every step! Waste bins made from bamboo are installed every 200 m.

IMAGE: As you walk the trail, you are filled with admiration for how skillful the people of Khasi tribe are. The entire pathway is created from bamboo rafts with the help of only cane ropes to hold it together and yet it is plenty sturdy design. I was informed by a local guide that the worn bamboo is promptly replaced by new as a part of monthly maintenance work.

IMAGE: There are a couple of huts on the trail that sell quick refreshments, from chips, fizzy drinks to biscuits, candies, and fresh fruits. You feel kinda bummed out to see packaged junk in such pristine nature, even in our remotest parts. The route has multiple sign-boards that strictly warn visitors against littering.

IMAGE: The trail gradually begins an incline, with deep gorges on the left side. From this point onwards, only five persons are allowed to traverse the path at the same time. You can feel your heart racing with each step forward! The handrail ensures safety and support on this stretch.

IMAGE: The shimmery blue water pools of the Umrew river. A spectacular view for those who dare to look down from dizzying heights.

IMAGE: The mesmerising eyeful of Mawryngkhang rock, which according to Khasi folklore, is the King of Stone. The flag on the hilltop marks the summit point of the trek.

IMAGE: The final push to the to the top of the hill is on a route that careens up and down through steepest section of the trail...

IMAGE: This section is akin to a roller-coaster track. The exhilaration is same. The only difference is that you are on foot instead on a ride.

IMAGE: As you begin to descend, the soothing waters of Umrew river offers a perfect opportunity for a dip in a natural swimming pool.

IMAGE: But hold on, the dipping experience has a price. Have a look at the board carefully to know the cost.

IMAGE: This bamboo trail is also helpful for the villagers who have their farms deep inside the forest. They are mostly dependent on broomsticks and fruit cultivation, with the Umrew river being primary source of water. The juicy and crunchy pineapples are the well-known produce of the region. And if you are lucky to bump into natives, they are super lovely and kind enough to share it with you :)

IMAGE: Once you are done with the trek, you can book your accommodation in homestays at Wahkhen (don't expect luxury) and explore the village for a day or two. Wahkhen has a music school that teaches traditional Khasi music to young kids. There are also root bridges and waterfalls in close proximity, ideal for a fun excursion.