Vote: Which Indian designer dressed Beyonce best?

December 11, 2018 11:00 IST

Beyonce recently performed in India as part of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

The American singer producer wore three outfits from different Indian designers, including two on stage during her act.

IMAGE: Beyonce wore a red and gold mirror work dress with a plunging neckline and daring slit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

IMAGE: The singer changed into a gold bodysuit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The outfit i ntricately encrusted and bejewelled with gold embellishments and fringes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

IMAGE: Beyonce's third look was designed by Shivan and Narresh.

The bejewelled swimsuit for Beyoncé features over 850 crystals in shades of ruby, emerald and aquamarine along with 150 elephant size pearls and tribal beads in various sizes, delicately handcrafted on the burgundy surface of the swimsuit with sleeves crafted in 800 strands of hand sewn black Raffia from the #KoiSeries by the brand, the designer duo elaborated about the ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivan and Narresh/Instagram

