Inside Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

The bride-to-be looks stunning in her pre-wedding avtar.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani wore a red and gold hand embroidered salwar kurta from Lajjoo C for the pre-wedding rituals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lajjoo C/Instagram

The celebrations for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding have begun in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

It began a four-day 'Anna Seva' on Friday where the family served food to 5,100 people of the city.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani serves food to guests in Udaipur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lajjoo C/Instagram

Seeking blessings for the well-being of the would-be married, the family served food to people three times a day at Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and parents Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lajjoo C/Instagram

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in Udaipur. Photograph: Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Over the weekend, there were performances by Beyonce and Bollywood stars.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra with Isha Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Nita Ambani wore a Sabyasachi lehenga with tilla work on tussar for one of the functions. Photograph: Tarun Vishwa/Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

The main attraction were the performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

IMAGE: 'The look is accesoried by a leheriya dupatta with tilla work, zardosi and silver kiran,' Sabyasachi Mukherjee wrote on his Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Vishwa/Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Isha Ambani is getting married to founder of Piramal Realty, Anand Piramal on Wednesday, December 12.