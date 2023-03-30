Visited The Teddy Bear Clinic?

Glimpses of the Teddy Bear Clinic (Clinique du Nounours), a facility in Brussels, Belgium, that helps children to cope with their fear of medical examinations.

IMAGE: A student of medicine, acting as specialist staff, is accompanied by a child who came with a plush toy to be treated at the clinic. All photographs: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: The teddy is being attended to.

IMAGE: The teddy is treated.

IMAGE: A student of medicine dressed as an injured rabbit is surrounded by children who came with their plush toys to be treated.

IMAGE: Toys are seen in the 'waiting room' at The Teddy Bear Clinic.

