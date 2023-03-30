News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Visited The Teddy Bear Clinic?

Visited The Teddy Bear Clinic?

By REDIFF PARENTING
March 30, 2023 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of the Teddy Bear Clinic (Clinique du Nounours), a facility in Brussels, Belgium, that helps children to cope with their fear of medical examinations.

IMAGE: A student of medicine, acting as specialist staff, is accompanied by a child who came with a plush toy to be treated at the clinic. All photographs: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The teddy is being attended to.

 

IMAGE: The teddy is treated.

 

IMAGE: A student of medicine dressed as an injured rabbit is surrounded by children who came with their plush toys to be treated.

 

IMAGE: Toys are seen in the 'waiting room' at The Teddy Bear Clinic.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF PARENTING
COMMENT
Print this article
NEVER FIGHT In Front Of Your Children!
NEVER FIGHT In Front Of Your Children!
5 Healthy Asanas For Kids
5 Healthy Asanas For Kids
10 Warning Signs That Your Child Needs Help!
10 Warning Signs That Your Child Needs Help!
Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work here: US judge
Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work here: US judge
Watch Out For These Amazing Cricketers!
Watch Out For These Amazing Cricketers!
Why Brands Prefer Kohli To Ashwin/Jadeja
Why Brands Prefer Kohli To Ashwin/Jadeja
Tennis: Cirstea stuns Sabalenka in Miami
Tennis: Cirstea stuns Sabalenka in Miami

More like this

If Your Child Is Online, Read This!

If Your Child Is Online, Read This!

Leave Them Kids Alone!

Leave Them Kids Alone!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances