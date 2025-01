Work-life balance has truly become a challenge in India.

And when senior business leaders S N Subrahmanyan and N R Narayana Murthy, the faces of Larsen & Toubro and Infosys, call for longer work hours, it increases the pressure on working folk.

Uttam Ghosh -- the sharp-eyed commentator on social issues -- gives us his unique take on the longer work hours debate.

Take a look: