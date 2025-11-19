HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uber Adds Teen Rides With Parental Control

By Peerzada Abrar
November 19, 2025 14:01 IST

Guardians continue to have full oversight of teen trips and activity on the app.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.
IMAGE: Uber has also launched a new Seniors profile for older riders. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters
 

Ride-hailing giant Uber is widening its reach in India with features tailored for teens and seniors, aiming to make rides more accessible across generations.

Teens can now complete the sign-up process on their own by linking their accounts to a parent or guardian.

For teens, the feature is designed to give them more independence while maintaining strong safety measures.

Guardians continue to have full oversight of teen trips and activity on the app.

If a guardian has an active Uber One membership, the teen automatically receives the same benefits.

Cashback and savings are added to the family's shared member hub.

"Families today want flexibility along with safety, and teens are confident digital users who value independence. This update helps them experience that freedom responsibly while keeping guardians in control," said Shiva Shailendran, director, consumer growth, Uber India and South Asia.

"We also want every generation in a household to feel comfortable using Uber, whether it's a teenager learning to travel on their own or a senior who prefers a simpler experience."

The company said families that use Uber together now earn greater overall value from their membership.

Families can create a shared profile without linking to one payment method.

Each member can choose their own payment option, such as card, cash, or digital wallet.

The update removes friction for families who prefer to keep payments separate.

"Every ride on Uber needs to feel safe and reassuring -- more so for teens," said Shailendran.

"That's why we pair teen trips with a curated list of our most experienced and top-rated drivers, so parents can trust that their teens are in good hands every time they ride."

Uber has also launched a new Seniors profile for older riders.

It includes a cleaner layout with larger text and fewer on-screen options for easier navigation.

Guardians can help by tracking rides, saving locations, and booking trips on behalf of seniors.

With strong year-on-year growth, Uber is investing in deeper coverage and more flexible options for customers.

It recently announced the expansion of its Intercity product to over 3,000 routes across India, increasing the product's footprint by 50 per cent on city-to-city routes.

In an effort to boost intercity travel, Uber launched a limited-period product featuring custom-designed Uber Intercity Motorhomes -- a first-of-its-kind offering that provides a premium experience.

Uber Intercity's growth mirrors India's highway infrastructure growth, which has in turn boosted long-distance road travel between cities, spanning big metros and smaller towns alike.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Peerzada Abrar
