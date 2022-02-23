News
Rediff.com  » News » Indian nationals arrive from Ukraine

Indian nationals arrive from Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
February 23, 2022 10:57 IST
Two hundred and forty one Indians in the Ukraine returned on a special Air India flight from Kyiv amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the arivals at Delhi airport.

IMAGE: Relatives await the arrival of the special Air India flight from Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The media too were present in full force.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Indian returnees from Ukraine soon after their arrival.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Passengers gush out of the gate to meet loved ones.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
