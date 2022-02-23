Indian nationals arrive from Ukraine

Two hundred and forty one Indians in the Ukraine returned on a special Air India flight from Kyiv amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the arivals at Delhi airport.
IMAGE: Relatives await the arrival of the special Air India flight from Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
IMAGE: The media too were present in full force.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The Indian returnees from Ukraine soon after their arrival.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Passengers gush out of the gate to meet loved ones.
Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
