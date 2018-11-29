The Indian teen who took on Donald Trump

November 29, 2018 16:00 IST

Weather is not climate, the 18-yr-old from Assam corrected the US President in a tweet that has now gone viral.

IMAGE: Astha Sarmah, left corrected US President Donald Trump for his tweet on global warming. Photographs: Kind courtesy Astha Sarmah, Twitter, left and Reuters

When was the last time you wanted to say something to Donald Trump but couldn't really say it?

Well, an 18-year-old girl from Jorhat, Assam won the love of the Internet when she trolled US President Donald Trump for his tweet on global warming.

On November 22, Trump had tweeted: "Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS Whatever happened to Global Warming?".

The American was referring to the temperature dropping to -2 degrees Celsius in Washington the previous day.

Astha Sarmah responded to Trump's tweet, rather corrected it.

'I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything,' Sarmah tweeted.

The next thing we know if Sarmah's tweet is winning over Trump not just in India, but from all over the world.

The tweet has since been liked by over 26,000 users (and counting) and retweeted over 6,700 times!

Wow, Astha, you are a mini rockstar!