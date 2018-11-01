This 11-year-old is coaching BTech, MTech students

November 01, 2018 10:30 IST

Mohammed Hassan Ali, a class 7 student from Hyderabad, wants to teach a thousand engineers by end of 2020.

Mohammed Hassan Ali has been teaching basic computer skills to engineering graduates in Hyderabad. Photographs: Kind courtesy ANI/Twitter

Mohammed Hassan Ali is 11 years old.

The class 7 student teaches students of Bachelors and Masters in Technology in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

Ali does not charge any fees from his "students" and wants to teach a thousand engineers by end of 2020.

"Teaching is in my blood. I like to learn and teach," he says.

Speaking to ANI, Ali said, "I have been doing this since last year."

"I go to school at 8.30 in the morning and I am back home by 3 pm. I play and do my homework."

"By 6 pm, I go to the coaching institute to teach civil, mechanical and electrical engineers."

Video: Watch Hassan Ali talk about his inspiration to teach

Ali whose parents are teachers too, uses the Internet to learn new software which he then teaches his students.



Ali was watching a video on the Internet where he saw how Indian engineers who went abroad to study took up odd jobs to earn a living.

He found out why engineers weren't taking up or finding jobs in their field of study.

Ali realised that Indian engineers lacked technical and communication skills. That's how he decided to teach so they can brush up basic skills and find better jobs.

Ali who coaches "30 engineering college students" has noble thoughts behind doing this feat.

"I don't charge money from my students because I want to do something for India. My parents have also been very supportive throughout," said the class 7 student.