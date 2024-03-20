Biggest, Smallest, Highest, Largest...

India has ancient temples, wondrous monuments, haughty palaces and other man-made marvels to keep a tourist busy for several years. Over and above that -- which is already a lot, lot, lot -- our country has innumerable geographical wonders, big and small.
What do you know about all this wonderful beauty?
Let's find out through our fun travel quiz.
After each answer, you will also find some more information about each place, allowing you to learn more about our great land.
Answer each question to move on to the next. Good luck!
1. With a height of 8,586 metres above sea level, I am the highest mountain peak of India.
1. Kangchenjunga
2. Nanda Devi
3. Kamet
1. Kangchenjunga
Located on the border between Nepal and India, Kangchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world, after Everest and K2. Back in the 19th century Kangchenjunga was considered to be the highest mountain in the world. Then the 1849 Great Trigonometrical Survey of India discovered Peak XV (then the name for Mount Everest) was taller.
2. At a height of 2,170 metres above sea level, I am the highest tea plantation not only in India but also in the entire world.
1. Glenburn tea estate
2. Kolukkamalai tea estate
3. Ghograjan tea estate
2. Kolukkamalai tea estate
Located on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, near the hill station of Munnar, the Kolukkumalai tea estate is part of the Kurangini mountain ranges in the Western Ghats. Due to the estate's high altitude, tea grown here has a distinct taste and flavour.
3. Just about 0.025 sq km in area, I am the smallest island in India.
1. Bitra island
2. Viringili island
3. Pitti island
2. Viringili island
A part of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the tiny island of Viringili, with the island code of INLK031, on Maliku Atoll, in the Indian Ocean, is barely 200 metres in length -- equivalent to maybe two football pitches or 33 pickup trucks. Population? Zero! Vegetation runs to a few coconut palms and a bunch of bushes.
4. Spread across a total area of 200 sq km, I am the largest freshwater lake in India.
1. Wular lake
2. Loktak lake
3. Vembanad lake
1. Wular lake
Situated in Bandipora district in Kashmir, Wular lake is not just the largest freshwater lake in India but one of the largest in Asia too. Its source of water is the Jhelum river, which starts at Vernag, in western J&K. The lake is home to many species of birds and fish, notably the carp and the Himalayan golden eagle.
5. At 455 metres height, I am the highest waterfall in India.
1. Kunchikal falls
2. Jog falls
3. Nohkalikai falls
1. Kunchikal falls
In Shimoga district, in the the Western Ghats of Karnataka, Kunchikal falls is the highest waterfall of India, much loftier than Dudhsagar, Jog, Hoggenkkal.
As the Varahi river flows west towards the Indian Ocean, hardly 25 km into its flow, it tumbles downwards half a kilometre. The waterfall is within the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park.
6. Standing 260 metres high, I am the tallest dam in India.
1. Bhakra Nangal dam
2. Tehri dam
3. Tungabhadra dam
2. Tehri dam
Surrounded by Himalayan mountain peaks, Tehri is an artificial earthen embankment dam on the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand. India's tallest dam is also the world's 13th tallest dam.
Dogged by many rounds of environmental protests, construction on the Tehri dam began in 1978 and it opened 28 years later in 2006 and was built at a cost of Rs 207,201,145,000 or Rs 20,720 crores/Rs 207.20 billion.
7. With a staggering length of 30,957 metres, I am the longest cave in India.
1. Elephanta caves
2. Krem Liat Prah
3. Borra caves
2. Krem Liat Prah
Meghalaya is known for its many caves and one of the state's most popular attractions, Krem Liat Prah is India's longest natural cave and is located in the east Jaintia hills.
Part of the massive 150-cave system in the Shnongrim Ridge, there is a chance the cave is much longer than its current estimation as apparently it continues to be mapped.
8. I am the Indian state with the longest coastline and am surrounded by the Arabian Sea.
1. Maharashtra
2. Karnataka
3. Gujarat
3. Gujarat
With more than 1,200 km of stunning shoreline, Gujarat, with its unique shape, has 11 districts on the coast.
Interestingly, Gujarat is the seventh largest state in India in terms of area.
9. With 23 platforms, I am the station with best capacity in India.
1. Sealdah railway station
2. Howrah Junction
3. Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station
2. Howrah Junction
Howrah railway station, West Bengal, is ranked the biggest railhead in India with its whopping 23 platforms and 26 tracks, handling 600 passenger trains daily.
Completed in 1854, during the British Raj, it is also one of the oldest railway stations in the country.
It was built by Scottish railway engineer George Turnbull who was also responsible for building India's first long-distance railway line from Calcutta to Banaras. The brick and tile red building was designed by Halsey Ricardo and came up neary 50 years later.
10. Formed by the confluence of three major rivers, I am the largest delta in India.
1. Mahanadi delta
2. Krishna delta
3. Sunderbans delta
3. Sunderbans delta
West Bengal's Sundarbans delta, also called the Ganges delta or the Green delta, is the largest delta in India.
It is shared by India as well as Bangladesh at the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river confluence and its area (105,000 sq km) in India and Bangladesh together makes it the largest delta in the world and one of the most fertile too.
The Sundarbans delta is also a natural habitat for the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger.
