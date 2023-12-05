10 Tips to Enjoy India on a Budget

Come December and most of us start yearning for a chance to break away from routine life. After hustling at work for a year, a little 'me time' toh banta hai.

But the holiday season also means prices will be at an all-time high. Due to increased demand, travelling becomes an expensive affair as flights, hotels, dining and sightseeing reach their peak prices!

Whether you're a vacation veteran or a tyro, we believe, holidays don't have to break the bank. A little bit of good planning and some simple travel hacks can certainly go a long way (pun intended).

Plus, going cheap is an interesting and fun experience in itself. The goal is to spend just right amount that gives you the biggest bang for your buck!

So, read on -- these are valuable tips for travel in India on a budget done right.

Set a course of action

Consider the cost factor while picking a destination and plan you budget accordingly. You will be spending on three main things: Transportation, accommodation, and food. Read and research about the place and see where you can save the most.

Put price alerts for specific air routes and hotels on booking Web sites. Most Web sites put up limited-period offers and deals once in a while -- take advantage of that.

IMAGE: The simple joys of life are a train journey on a side lower berth as you relish the rapidly-changing views of the outside.

All hail, Indian Railways!

If you're not bound by time, travelling by train could well be worth it because India is blessed with country-wide rail system that connects the smallest of towns. A rail yatra costs a lot less than flights and buses, and the comfort of a train is unmatched! It is also a great way to get glimpses of the country's splendidly diverse landscapes.

With the options of Tatkal and Premium Tatkal, chances are better at finding reserved seats (subject to seasons and availability, of course) for spontaneous travel plans. This option comes with premium fare, but it would still be cheaper than a last moment flight.

Opt for local transport

Travelling is all about going out of your comfort zone, right? You can can save significantly by opting for a local bus or a shared taxi to cover most of the attractions of a destination. It's quite possible to travel throughout India on public transport! Choose travelling by a late night train or bus for inter-city travel -- that way you are combining the cost of travel with accommodation for the night.

If it's a short distance, do try hitchhiking. In my humble experience, people are generally convivial and respectful towards tourists, and most of them like to chat. It allows you to interact with local people and almost guarantees interesting local stories!

Go easy on that backpack!

It's never fun to grapple with heavy luggage while on the go. Carry only essential stuff that you can nicely tuck inside an easy suitcase or backpack.

Remember, light backpack = a stress-free travel. It offers you the agility to commute freely, and you won't feel the need to book an expensive cab for your convenience.

You can pack light by carrying a few clothes that you can mix and match and make sure they are quick-drying and lightweight. Have travel-size products in your personal kit. Avoid carrying extra food from home. Buy local fruits and treats for snacking.

IMAGE: Have your APPLE and eat it too! Something I relished at this lovely little homestay in Naggar -- tucked away in the lap of apple orchards with gorgeous mountain views and friendly hospitality of the host. A wonderful way to experience how locals live.

Embrace the H&Hs

Hostels and homestays (H&Hs) don't just save up on accommodation costs but also allow you to meet up and interact with fellow travellers and locals in a more casual, relaxed space. These are generally at central locations and offer a comfy bed, a clean and well-appointed bathroom, and high-speed internet.

While most homestays cover breakfast in their cost, hostels typically have an open kitchen facility that allows you to cook for yourself. You can buy basics from a nearby grocery store and assemble a sandwich or make instant noodles for a quick meal fix. Easy-peasy and so much fun!

IMAGE: Sikkim has so much to offer if you go beyond it's super touristy MG Road. If you're an adventurous eater, you might discover unique places! Like I nosed out this super-spicy chicken curry thali at a nameless hole in the wall place -- all in the footsteps of a local guide. They are really nice hidden gems with better food.

Eat where locals eat

The 'mall roads' at tourist places have an array of restaurants serving food to attract all kinds of visitors, but then, why would you want to have chole kulcha on the streets of, say, Sikkim? Take guidance from the locals about their regular haunts and visit the hidden gems. These places are cheap and offer the best authentic experience for local delicacies.

Rent a vehicle

This option may not be feasible for all, but for those of you who can drive, think of renting a bike or car for an easy commute to places of interests. Popular tourist towns have a monopoly on local transport and a reserved cab always costs a bomb. Rental vehicles are easy alternative to that problem and also offer freedom and flexibility in travel.

In Kashmir, for example, the roads to many famous spots are pretty wide, safe, and well-maintained throughout the year. It's easy to save on a trip here by getting your hands on a set of wheels and go.

Live a bit far from the main town

Let's be honest, the current infrastructure in most tourist towns is not very well equipped to handle the mad rush. In this case, the best option is to find accommodation slightly farther away from the main drag. Untouched by commercialisation, these tucked-away locations offer cheap accommodation and food and you can bask in real quietude.

For instance, if you are in Manali, it would be better to station yourself at Nagger, a quaint hamlet just a few kilometres away from the bustling town. As mentioned above, you can easily moved around if you have a rented vehicle at your disposal.

Ditch over-exposed places

Year-end holidays is when most people come to visit popular tourist destinations. This automatically results into prices for regular activities sky-rocketing! Go off the beaten track and find alternative places that offer a similar experience.

For example, consider skipping Ladakh for the much less popular but equally breathtaking Spiti to enjoy the arid setting of the Trans Himalayan ranges.

For trekking enthusiasts, dump the super-crowded summits in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during peak winters and instead head to Darjeeling for the equally thrilling yet under-rated Sandakphu trek where you walk on the fence-free India-Nepal border and also get a glimpse of Mt Everest!

Low season is an opportunity

Contrary to popular belief, low season is a great time to see your favourite place in its unique glory. Check weather forecasts beforehand and plan your trip around the days that look favourable. The so-called off-season ensures that you don't have to blow a lot of money to have a good time.