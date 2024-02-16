The Beginner's Guide To Investing In Real Estate

If you're a beginner eager to embark on wealth-building journey in the real estate sector, Karan Shetty shares this comprehensive guide on how to get started and build wealth.

While simply saving can help you weather financial storms, true wealth-building comes through investing. Most millionaires today have built their wealth through investments, proving its fundamental role in achieving financial freedom.

So, if you seek long-term financial security, investing is not just an option; it's a necessary step.

As the saying goes, 'The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.' This wisdom holds true for financial investments, where early investing often provides the most benefits.

One avenue that stands out for its potential to yield substantial returns and create lasting wealth is real estate investment.

1. Educate Yourself: Knowledge is your most potent tool in the realm of real estate. Start by understanding the basics -- from terminology to market trends. Books, online courses, reputable Web sites, podcasts and industry reports published by recognised firms are invaluable resources for acquiring this foundational knowledge.

2. Define Your Investment Goals: What do you aim to achieve through real estate investment? Do you envision a steady stream of rental income, a lucrative flip, or long-term capital appreciation? Setting clear goals will guide your investment decisions and strategy, from property type to location.

3. Assess Your Financial Health: Before diving in, conduct a thorough assessment of your financial situation. This includes evaluating your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and available capital.

Create a realistic budget and stay true to it. This exercise will also help you understand the various financing options available to you, such as home loans, private loans, or even government-backed programmes.

4. Find the Right Property: Depending on the above outcomes, determine the property type you want to focus on, such as residential, commercial, vacation rentals or land. It is always recommended to invest in income-generating real estate assets and make the money work for you.

5. Select the Location: Location, location, location!

This mantra holds true when it comes to investing in real estate. Focus on areas that are upcoming rather than saturated markets. Look for areas which are being developed in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, job opportunities, and even tourism.

6. Build Your Network: Establish connections with real estate professionals, including real estate agents, property managers, and fellow investors. Networking not only provides valuable insights but can also uncover potential investment opportunities.

7. Start Small: For beginners, dipping your toes in the water with a small investment can be a prudent approach. This allows you to learn the ropes and refine your investment strategy.

8. Due Diligence is Key: Before finalising any deal, conduct thorough due diligence. This involves researching the property, understanding the local market, and evaluating the potential risks.

In the case of investing in under-construction projects, ensure that the developer's track record is clean and the quality of construction is high. If you are purchasing a property from a previous owner, it is extremely important to get the property title verified by a lawyer.

9. Reinvest and Diversify: As your portfolio grows, consider reinvesting profits into additional properties and diversifying across different real estate segments. Diversification helps reduce the risk and increases the potential for stable, long-term returns.

10. Explore Alternate Investment Opportunities: Traditionally, real estate investing requires one to either have massive capital or take out a loan with a long-term financial commitment. This has often proven to be the biggest barrier to entering the world of real estate investment.

However, these days, options such as fractional ownership, REITs, and InvITs provide an excellent medium for those who are looking to invest in real estate without infusing large amounts into real estate.

Even though navigating the real estate market as a beginner can be daunting, the long-term benefits can be highly satisfying. By arming yourself with knowledge, setting clear goals, and taking strategic steps, you'll be well on your way to building wealth through real estate.

Remember, in the realm of real estate investment, patience, diversification, and informed decisions are your most trusted allies on the path to financial freedom.

Karan Shetty is co-Founder of Claravest Technologies, a fractional real estate investment company.