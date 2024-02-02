News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 4 BIG Housing MYTHS Busted

4 BIG Housing MYTHS Busted

By P V SUBRAMANYAM
February 02, 2024 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When you are under social, peer, parental, sibling, marital pressure to buy a house direct them to this article, says P V Subramanyam ;-)

Bull market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

Have you heard these housing lies?

• A home is a good investment

• Inflation makes the EMI very cheap

• Real estate prices NEVER go down -- it always keeps going up

• You can always rent it out if and when you want to move

• Paying rent is throwing away money -- with EMI you own the house

• Buy a house soon and buy as big a house that you can afford to buy!

Let's see the real bitter truth:

1. A home as investment: Let's say you buy a house worth Rs 1 crore. Assume you have invested say Rs 10 lakh and borrowed Rs 90 lakh. When you do your return calculations include all this: the brokerage, registration costs, furnishing, annual maintenance...etc.

Include the interest paid as a cost.

Now go and do all that and find out what is the 'profit' that you made. Over long periods of time this is likely to be a single digit number.

2. You can always sell it or rent it out: A cousin's family has been struggling with a house in a southern metro. Unable to sell it, and unable to rent it out to a decent family they can trust. The whole process of finding a buyer or a tenant is not as simple as the builders/brokers make it out to be.

Even if you do get a good tenant, how long will the tenant stay, will he pay the rent on time, will he keep the house in good shape -- are questions that you will not be able to answer very easily.

In Indian conditions, the rent is far, far lesser than the EMI that you pay, so there could be a cash flow issue also.

3. Renting is a waste of money: Do not throw money at the land lord it is a waste of money. You might as well buy the house. Oh, really? You are joking, right?

In Mumbai a house costing Rs 2.25 crore will cost you about Rs 225,000 per month as EMI whereas the same house is available at a rent of about Rs 30,000 per month.

What are we talking about? Rental yields are about 2 per cent per annum and interest costs are about 11 per cent per annum. Sheer innumeracy to assume that the differential will catch up over a 5 year or a 7 year period.

4. What if your landlord throws you out? This is clearly a movie impact. Old movies -- any number of Hindi movies were made with the theme of a cruel landlord.

Well, if your landlord throws you out, find a new landlord. By the way the landlord is far more scared that the TENANT will leave!

So when you are under social, peer, parental, sibling, marital pressure to buy a house direct them to this article... ;-)

P V Subramanyam is a chartered accountant with more than four decades of experience in the field of personal finance and blogs at subramoney.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
P V SUBRAMANYAM
COMMENT
Print this article
Pay Off Home Loan? Invest For Retirement?
Pay Off Home Loan? Invest For Retirement?
9 Excuses People Give For Not Investing
9 Excuses People Give For Not Investing
What's Better? No-Cost EMI Or BNPL?
What's Better? No-Cost EMI Or BNPL?
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
Why This 2-Time MP Won't Contest Polls
Why This 2-Time MP Won't Contest Polls
Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!
Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!
What To Watch On OTT This Week!
What To Watch On OTT This Week!

More like this

Money Dispute Over Property: Here's Some Advice!

Money Dispute Over Property: Here's Some Advice!

Don't Try To Save Tax This Way!

Don't Try To Save Tax This Way!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances