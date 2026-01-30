HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The 4 Km Sari That's Fighting Marital Rape

Last updated on: January 30, 2026 14:54 IST

The Infinite Sari campaign is using India's most iconic garment to demand a law against marital rape in the country.

The Infinite Sari campaign

Photograph: Kind courtesy Infinite Saree/Instagram

Imagine a sari so long it could wrap around the Taj Mahal 10 times (The monument to love's perimeter would be 0.38 kilometres.)

Now imagine that same sari covered with signatures and carrying one powerful message: Married women deserve the right to say 'No'.

The Infinite Sari -- officially the world's longest at four kilometres -- made its debut at Mumbai's Royal Opera House this week.

Designer Nivedita Saboo and Filmmaker Supreet K Singh created this fiery masterpiece as a living petition demanding that India criminalise marital rape.

When the law looks the other way

The Infinite Sari campaign

Image: Screengrabs from the campaign's film. Photographs: Kind courtesy Infinite Saree

Indian law still doesn't recognise marital rape as a crime if the wife is over 18 years old.

Nearly one in three Indian women face physical or sexual violence from their spouse, yet the law offers them no protection when the perpetrator is their husband.

Singh, who heads the UN-accredited Red Dot Foundation, is clear: The right to say no doesn't end at marriage. Her organisation runs Safecity, a platform where women report gender-based violence across India.

From ancient legend to modern movement

The Infinite Sari campaign

Saboo's design draws inspiration from the tale of Draupadi in the Mahabharata. When the Kaurava princes, Duryodhana and Dushasana, attempted to disrobe her in the royal court, she prayed to Lord Krishna who ensured her sari became infinite to protect her from assault.

Every signature on the Infinite Sari represents someone demanding change.

Saboo has transformed a garment internationally associated with India into a call for legal reform.

A short film about the sari's creation accompanies the campaign.

Will India change?

The Infinite Sari campaign

The timing is critical. In December 2025, MP Shashi Tharoor introduced a bill in Parliament to remove the marital rape exception, calling it a colonial-era law that undermines women's rights.

The Supreme Court has been hearing petitions on the matter.

See it yourself

The Infinite Sari campaign

The Infinite Sari will be displayed at Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival from January 31 to February 8.

You can watch the campaign film and sign the petition at infinitesaree.com (external link).

