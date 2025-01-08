2025: 13 Least Explored Places In India

With its sheer plentitude of magically beautiful landscapes, that boast umpteen lovely destinations going beyond the usual mundane tourist hotspots, just how do you choose the top Indian destinations for 2025?

Should it include places from one of India's glorious jungles? Or a hamlet atop the stark, remote Himalayas? Maybe a shimmering, dazzling white beach facing the Indian Ocean? Perhaps a mysterious locale in sparkling Thar desert? Or a bustling temple or a proud architectural wonder that our land has so many of?

Such difficult decisions!

After a great deal of choosing, sorting and pruning, we have come up with a list of 13 Less-Known Places in India that you must see in 2025.

Photograph: Manishjghurde/Wikimedia Commons

Chikhaldara, Maharashtra

Being the only hill station in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Chikhaldara is the most sought after destination by local visitors. Despite that popularity, the quaint hill town is still nowhere near as busy as the other popular spots in India.

Take in the gorgeous vistas of the Satpura range and do a spot of wildlife exploration. Sip on the famous local coffee and enjoy the food scene.

Don't miss a short trip to the viewpoint of Bhimkund waterfall, where you can see the entire cascade from above. Once you're in the town, take a wildlife safari to the Melghat Tiger Reserve for more thrill and fun.

How to Reach: Chikhaldara is well connected by road from major cities like Amravati (at 82 km) and Nagpur (at 220 km, nearest airport). Trains ply from Mumbai on a daily basis to these two cities.

Nearby Attractions: Melghat Tiger Reserve, Semadoh, Digambar Jain Temple in Muktagiri on the Maharshtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

-- Mayur Sanap

Keran Valley, Jammu And Kashmir

Possibly the remotest part of north Kashmir, Keran is a striking attraction nestled along the banks of the Kishenganga river (called the Neelum river by Pakistan).

This offbeat village is a part of the government's endeavours for promoting border tourism. What makes Keran unique is its geography -- it is segregated right alongside the Line of Control, with one part in India and the other part in Pakistan.

Tourists have an opportunity to enjoy the stunning landscapes of the region, and it is heart-warming to see people from both countries waving at each other in a friendly manner like we are one people.

How to Reach: Hire a taxi or rent a private vehicle from Srinagar to Keran, which is 140 km away. Halt at Kupwara town for mandatory (and fairly easy) registration and permission from the local police station.

Nearby Attractions: Bangas Valley, Gurez Valley, Peer Baba Shrine, Wular Lake.

-- Mayur Sanap

Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Meghalaya has so much more to offer other than Dawki river and the monsoon fervour of Cherrapunji. The third major tribe of the state, the Garo folks reside in Garo Hills that has breathtaking scenery and many natural wonders. Its charming atmosphere, serenity and mouth-watering cuisine make it a must visit.

How to Reach: Guwahati is the nearest major railway station at 208 km. Private and shared vehicles take you to different parts of the Garo Hills from the Assam capital.

Nearby Attractions: Wari Chora, Simsang river, Balpakram National Park, Tura peak.

-- Mayur Sanap

IMAGE: Pulga. Photograph: Gannu03/Wikimedia Commons

Kalga, Tulga And Pulga, Himachal Pradesh

There is no place better than a quaint Himalayan hamlet to find the utter tranquillity you have been searching for. The oh-so-wonderful trio of Kalga, Tulga and Pulga certainly scores if you want to escape the touristy rush of nearby Kasol.

Located just a few kilometres from Kasol, you can enjoy the spell-binding beauty of the Himalayas and lush pine forests, with the incredibly warm company of the local people.

Go hiking, exploring, walking tours, or just have a laidback vacay with eye-soothing views of the deodars and apple orchards.

How to Reach: Kasol is the nearest town to reach Pulga from, at a distance of 20 km. Shared and private taxis are available during the daytime. Buses are available to reach Kasol from Delhi and Chandigarh. Kalga, Tulga and Pulga are joined by an easy walking trail. Joginder Nagar is the nearest railway station, which is about 140 km away from Pulga.

Nearby Attractions: Kanawar Wildlife Sanctuary, Himalayan National Park, or a one-day hike to Kheerganga.

-- Mayur Sanap

Aihole, Karnataka

Take a deep dive into a bygone era when you take in the magical splendour of Aihole, which was the erstwhile capital of the Chalukya dynasty

If you are a cultural or history buff, this enchanting place has plenty sites to charm you with its ancient temples, historical spots and magnificent architecture.

The sheer vibe of Aihole is other-worldly which truly makes it one of the most unique travel experiences of India.

How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Badami in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka. The distance between Badami to Aihole is about 30 km and many rickshaws and cabs are available right outside the station.

Nearby Attractions: Sangameshwara Temple, Ravanphadi Cave, Archaeological Museum.

-- Mayur Sanap

K Gudi Wilderness Camp, BR Hills, Karnataka

A forest resort in the Biligiri Ranganna hills in the Western Ghats, near Mysuru, where even leopards feel at home. You will spot herds of deer, wild boar, and if you're lucky and patient, the elusive leopard right from your room. In winter and monsoon the place can be wreathed in mist or fog.

How to Reach: The camp is 193 km from Bengaluru and 345 km from Mangaluru. The closest rail junction is at Mysuru at about 87 km.

Nearby Attractions: Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Mysuru Palace, Mysuru Zoo.

-- Rajesh Karkera

Pin Valley, Spiti, Himachal Pradesh

Pin Valley is famous for its cold desert national park of the same name, located at a height of over 5,000 metres above sea level, not far from the Tibet border. An impossible but amazing, amazing drive, even if it is just till the gate. The park is home to the ibex, invisible snow leopards, bharals (blue sheep), red foxes.

How to Reach: The nearest railhead is Shimla is at about 193 km. Manali is 249 km away. But the most traffic-free route by road is from Chandigarh, about 311 km, via Theog and Rekong Peo. The nearest airport is Bhuntar in Kullu at 260 km.

Nearby Attractions: Mud village, Kungri Monastery, Kaza and its monasteries, Rangrick.

-- Rajesh Karkera

Rekong Peo, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Famous with trekkers, Rekong Peo should be visited not just for trekking. But simply to see the majestic Kinnaur Kailash which shines with all its glory every night! It's a sight of a lifetime.

How to Reach: The nearest railhead is at Shimla, at 235 km. The most traffic-free route by road is from Chandigarh, about 335 km away via Theog. Buses also travel this route.

Nearby Attractions: One of the highest post offices in the world at Hikkim, Key Gompa, Bodh Mandir, Khawangi Temple, lookout points at Dakho and Telangi.

-- Rajesh Karkera

Turukwadi, Ameni, Maharashtra

Tucked away from view is this lovely, unforgettable landscape of the Sahyadris, just off State Highway 111 on the Malkapur-Shirala road. One of the most wonderful views inside Maharastra, you can feast your eyes on it for hours.

How to Reach: Turukwadi is about 62 km from Kolhapur, the nearest railhead. The nearest airport is at Pune at 204 km.

Nearby Attractions: Mahalakshmi Temple at Kohlapur.

-- Rajesh Karkera

Tsongmo Lake, Sikkim

Also known as Changgu Lake, this stunning glacial lake sits at an impressive 3,753 metres above sea level. Located approximately 40 km from Gangtok, Sikkim, via an interesting drive, it offers fabulous views and a chance to ride a yak and shop for tourist trinkets.

How to Reach: It can be accessed from Gangtok 40 km away. The nearest railhead and airport is at Bagdogra at 163 km.

Nearby Attractions: Nathu La Pass, Gangtok ropeway, Rumtek Monastery.

-- Ashish Narsale

Betaab Valley, Jammu and Kashmir

Situated in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, it's also known as the Hajan Valley. With lush green meadows and snow-capped mountains, the valley creates a breathtakingly beautiful landscape.

It gained fame as a popular Bollywood filming location; it featured in numerous classic films like Aarzoo, Kashmir Ki Kali and Jab Jab Phool Khile. The valley earned the name Betaab from the 1983 film of the same name, starring Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh.

How to Reach: Betaab Valley can be accessed from Srinagar, about 97 km away, which is the nearest railhead and airport.

Nearby Attractions: Pahalgam town, Aru Valley

-- Ashish Narsale

Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar

A spiritual landmark on the banks of the holy Ganga river, Har ki Pauri draws devotees from all over the country. The Ganga Aarti, held twice daily at sunrise and sunset, is a mesmerising ritual of chants, lamps, and devotion. I've been visiting this sacred site since I was six months old, and each visit brings a sense of calm and bliss.

How to Reach: Several trains reach Haridwar daily from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata. The nearest airport is at Dehradun 37 km away.

Nearby Attractions: Rishikesh, Landour town

-- Hitesh Harisinghani

Kapu Beach, Mangaluru

A hidden gem, Kapu Beach in Mangalore offers peaceful white sands and a quiet atmosphere, far from the bustling crowds of typical tourist places. It's a perfect spot to relax and enjoy nature's beauty.

You can also visit the resort where the popular Kannada movie Kantara was filmed, adding a touch of cinematic charm to the experience.

How to Reach: The nearest airport and railhead is at Mangaluru, about 44 km away.



Nearby Attractions: Kapu lighthouse, St Mary's Island, Gokarna

-- Hitesh Harisinghani