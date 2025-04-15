The 10 Coolest Cosplayers From The Con

The ultimate celebration of fandom came alive at Mumbai Comic Con 2025 which was held over the weekend at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Comic Con is a paradise for gamers, comic lovers and pop culture enthusiasts.

Like every year, the highlight for me was the incredible cosplay scene

From iconic superheroes to anime legends, let's take a look at some of the coolest cosplayers from the Con:

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Name: Mansi; MBA student

Dressed as: Megumin from KonoSuba

Why Megumin? I love her props and this HUGE hat. She's whimsical and I relate to her.

About the costume: It took a month to make the costume. I spent Rs 5,000 on it.

What does cosplaying mean to you? Cosplaying to me is living your dreams. You love those characters, you dream of being in their place and living their life, so what better way to do so than cosplaying them?

Name: Tejas Singh; completed Class 12, plans to pursue ethical hacking

Dressed as: Pink soldier from Squid Game

About the costume: The 3D printing of the mask took 18 hours; the rest of the costume was made with help of a tailor. I spent Rs 1,000 on this costume.

What does cosplaying mean to you? Cosplaying is my way of showing my love for Squid Game.

Name: Dhwani; works in HR

Dressed as: Maleficent

About the costume: It took just two days to make the costume with a friend's help; I spent Rs 500 on it.

Why Maleficent? I have always loved her as a child and the costume is pretty easy to make.

Name: Vedant; works in digital marketing

Dressed as: Capitano from Genshin Impact

About the costume: It took three months to make; I spent Rs 5,000.

What does cosplaying mean to you? Cosplaying my favourite game character is super fun!

Name: QB; manager in a retail store

Dressed as: Lihua from The Apothecary Diaries

Why Lihua? Lihua has a motherly instinct and so do I in real life. I relate to her a lot.

About the costume: This is a handmade costume and took about 15 days to make. The fabric cost Rs 5,000, the headgear cost Rs 2,000 and stitching was free.

What does cosplaying mean to you? It means everything to me; whenever I get time, I engage in cosplay.

Name: Chris; game tester

Dressed as: Billy Kid from Zenless Zone Zero

About the costume: It took three months to make the costume; I spent Rs 15,000 on it.

Name: Sneha; fashion designing student

Dressed as: Tinkerbell

Why Tinkerbell? I'm into fantasy and I love making my own costumes.

About the costume: It took a week to make the costume, which cost Rs 2,500.

What does cosplaying mean to you? It helps me express my creativity; it's also like an escape from the real world.

Name: Leonora Fernandes; automation engineer

Dressed as: Kikoru Shinomiya from Kaiju No 8

Why Kikoru Shinomiya? I love her combat skills and her bubbliness.

About the costume: It took five months to make the costume as I could only work on it during the weekends for about three to four hours. Expense for the outfit was somewhere between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

What does Cosplaying mean to you? Cosplaying for me is being more free.

Name: Kitsnel; student and pro cosplayer

Dressed as: Jinx from Arcane

About the costume: It took a lot of sweat, blood, tears and two months to make the costume. I spent around Rs 17,000 on the raw materials.

What does cosplaying mean to you? I'm an introvert and cosplaying has helped me get out of my shell.

Name: Piyal

Dressed as: Mordekaiser from League Of Legends

About the costume: It took a month to make the costume; I spent about Rs 20,000.

What does cosplaying mean to you? Cosplaying for me is FUN -- Functional, Understanding Not Necessary.