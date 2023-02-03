10 Tips To Improve Your Job Search

Prove your worth through effective storytelling.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Burrows/pexels.com

The current employment climate calls for a fresh approach to the traditional route of job hunting.

While there are still plenty of jobs in the market, taking care of basic hygiene such as updating your resume makes the difference between getting a callback and having your application passed over.

Amidst rising competition, it is imperative to get personal and creative while hunting for your dream job.

To make the most of your job quest, here are a few tips compiled by the foundit team that can help you.

1. Make an influential resume

Market your skills well to stand out among other applicants.

To get through the automated tracking system, you must tailor your resume as per the job description. Also, optimise your resume with the proper keywords.

Adding relevant numbers or achievement metrics to your job role grabs attention.

2. Frequent profile update

As on foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), frequent profile updates create more visibility for your resume.

The updated profile increases the probability of getting noticed and hired.

Often, recruiters limit their search to the recently updated profile only.

3. Create job alert

Creating a customised alert helps you get relevant jobs posted on the platform directly to your mailbox.

A seeker can create multiple profiles to get matching alerts.

When applying to various positions in the same company, make sure you use different resumes and a cover letter to portray why you're the perfect fit for the job.

4. Devote time to search

Job search is a constant engagement activity that requires dedicated time.

One must set a specific time or a goal to apply for a certain number of jobs. Also, quality matters more than quantity.

One must do a bit of research before applying for a particular company.

5. Networking with professionals

Connect with people on social media, develop connections and ask for guidance.

Creating a network allows you to connect with professionals in the same realm. This increases your chances of landing the right job.

Making acquaintances at professional events helps too.

6. Get professional help

foundit also offers premium services for career management. Which cater to specific needs of a job seeker.

It helps you get in touch with professionals to create their resumes or highlight your profile for greater visibility.

7. Prepare & polish yourself

Be prepared for the interviews.

Prepare to communicate your previous roles, ability to perform and your value addition to the company in a precise and effective manner.

foundit provides assessments and mock interviews to get through this final stage of the process helping you achieve your final goal.

8. Be a storyteller

Prove your worth through effective storytelling. It matters how you communicate your achievements and articulate the potential to drive the business and value addition for the same.

9. Video interviews

Nowadays, video interviews are a common way to assess candidates.

In in-person interviews, it is easier to build a connection but connecting virtually can be a bit tricky and must be well taken care of.

One should be confident and active throughout the process with proper eye contact and without any background distractions.

10. Virtual career fairs

Be a part of virtual career fairs (VCF) as they give a seeker an opportunity to connect with several employers at once with a fast-track hiring process.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com