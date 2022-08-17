News
10 Exercises To Build Muscle Strength

10 Exercises To Build Muscle Strength

By Dr CHANDAN PODAR
August 17, 2022 11:06 IST
How to build muscle strength

IMAGE: Glute bridge exercises help strengthen hamstring muscles, lower back and abs. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

The secret to a healthy body is to have strong muscles and less fat.

As you age, you will realise that muscle strength is critical for overall health.

According to Dr Chandan Podar, consultant-sports and musculo-skeletal physiotherapist at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, "regular muscle training exercises will not only help you increase muscle strength and quality but also improve the health of your joints, control your body weight and improve balance."

The first step to building muscles is to understand and balance your body weight.

Once you have control on your body weight, you can increase the rigour by adding resistance bands and props like dumbbells for strength and stability.

Watch this video in which Dr Chandan Podar guides you with a list of exercises to build and tone your muscles:

 

Dr CHANDAN PODAR
