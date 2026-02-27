HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 Celebs With Clothing Labels

10 Celebs With Clothing Labels

By REDIFF STYLE
February 27, 2026

Several prominent Indian celebrities have interests beyond the silver screen or cricket pitch.

From backing emerging businesses and stepping into style enterprises, their passions span diverse fields.

We turn the spotlight onto a few familiar faces who have successfully introduced their own fashion labels.

Virat Kohil Clothing brand Name-Wrogn

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wrogn

1. Wrogn By Virat Kohli

Launched in 2014 by Anjana and Vikram Reddy, the interestingly named Wrogn was developed in collaboration with cricket superstar Virat Kohli. It has now carved a niche for itself with a dynamic collection of men's casualwear that's both contemporary and confident.

Clothing Line HRX By Hrithik Roshan

Photograph: Kind courtesy HRX

2. HRX By Hrithik Roshan

Begun by Hrithik Roshan alongside Afsar Zaidi in 2013, HRX is a prominent fitness label presenting activewear, footwear and accessories designed for both performance and look.

Clothing label Being Human By Salman Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushared/Wikimedia Commons

3. Being Human By Salman Khan

Salman Khan's clothing line has grown impressively, with more than 90 outlets across India and an expanding presence in international markets like Europe and the Middle East.

Clothing Label Ed-a-Mamma By Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ed-a-Mamma

4. Ed-a-Mamma By Alia Bhatt

In 2020, the actress took her fondness for little ones a step further unveiling Ed-a-Mamma, a clothing label centred on children's fashion. The brand also thoughtfully includes maternity wear, offering fashion choices for mums-to-be alongside its playful kids' collection.

Clothing line Prowl By Tiger Shroff

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

5. Prowl By Tiger Shroff

Staying true to his passion for fitness, the actor introduced a lifestyle brand centred on health and active living with a versatile selection of apparel, footwear and accessories for both men and women, all designed with a strong emphasis on sport, movement and everyday fitness.

Clothing label House of Pataudi By Saif Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy House of Pataudi/Instagram

6. House of Pataudi By Saif Ali Khan

Owned by Saif Ali Khan, House of Pataudi has emerged as a popular fashion label since its debut in 2018, presenting a refined range of apparel that beautifully marries classic craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities.

Rheson By Sonam & Rhea Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy wearerheson/Instagram

7. Rheson By Sonam & Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor teamed up with sis Rhea Kapoor to launch the fashion label Rheson in 2017. The brand is known for delivering trendy, well-crafted styles with accessible pricing.

Clothing line ARKS By Ranbir Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy ARKS

8. ARKS By Ranbir Kapoor

Introduced in early 2025 by actor Ranbir Kapoor, ARKS is positioned as a premium lifestyle label focused on refined simplicity. The brand showcases hoodies, T-shirts and denim to sneakers and accessories.

Clothing line Skult By Shahid Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

9. Skult By Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor stepped into the fashion space in 2016 with the launch edgy, athleisure-inspired Skult, the brand is widely accessible across major online platforms, including Myntra, Flipkart and other popular e-commerce destinations.

Clothing line Lunar Daydreamz By Amyra Dastur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lunar Daydreamz

10. Lunar Daydreamz By Amyra Dastur

Her effortless elegance and fondness for calm, refined aesthetics is reflected in her fashion venture Lunar Daydreamz. The label embraces the idea that clothing should be just as comfortable as it is stylish, blending ease with understated sophistication.

