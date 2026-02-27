10 Celebs With Clothing Labels

Several prominent Indian celebrities have interests beyond the silver screen or cricket pitch.
From backing emerging businesses and stepping into style enterprises, their passions span diverse fields.
We turn the spotlight onto a few familiar faces who have successfully introduced their own fashion labels.
1. Wrogn By Virat Kohli
Launched in 2014 by Anjana and Vikram Reddy, the interestingly named Wrogn was developed in collaboration with cricket superstar Virat Kohli. It has now carved a niche for itself with a dynamic collection of men's casualwear that's both contemporary and confident.
2. HRX By Hrithik Roshan
Begun by Hrithik Roshan alongside Afsar Zaidi in 2013, HRX is a prominent fitness label presenting activewear, footwear and accessories designed for both performance and look.
3. Being Human By Salman Khan
Salman Khan's clothing line has grown impressively, with more than 90 outlets across India and an expanding presence in international markets like Europe and the Middle East.
4. Ed-a-Mamma By Alia Bhatt
In 2020, the actress took her fondness for little ones a step further unveiling Ed-a-Mamma, a clothing label centred on children's fashion. The brand also thoughtfully includes maternity wear, offering fashion choices for mums-to-be alongside its playful kids' collection.
5. Prowl By Tiger Shroff
Staying true to his passion for fitness, the actor introduced a lifestyle brand centred on health and active living with a versatile selection of apparel, footwear and accessories for both men and women, all designed with a strong emphasis on sport, movement and everyday fitness.
6. House of Pataudi By Saif Ali Khan
Owned by Saif Ali Khan, House of Pataudi has emerged as a popular fashion label since its debut in 2018, presenting a refined range of apparel that beautifully marries classic craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities.
7. Rheson By Sonam & Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor teamed up with sis Rhea Kapoor to launch the fashion label Rheson in 2017. The brand is known for delivering trendy, well-crafted styles with accessible pricing.
8. ARKS By Ranbir Kapoor
Introduced in early 2025 by actor Ranbir Kapoor, ARKS is positioned as a premium lifestyle label focused on refined simplicity. The brand showcases hoodies, T-shirts and denim to sneakers and accessories.
9. Skult By Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor stepped into the fashion space in 2016 with the launch edgy, athleisure-inspired Skult, the brand is widely accessible across major online platforms, including Myntra, Flipkart and other popular e-commerce destinations.
10. Lunar Daydreamz By Amyra Dastur
Her effortless elegance and fondness for calm, refined aesthetics is reflected in her fashion venture Lunar Daydreamz. The label embraces the idea that clothing should be just as comfortable as it is stylish, blending ease with understated sophistication.